Home Sport Football

Arbroath v East Fife verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties progress in SPFL Trust Trophy

By Scott Lorimer
September 24 2022, 4.55pm Updated: September 24 2022, 4.57pm
Mason Hancock challenges Joao Balde for the ball
Mason Hancock challenges Joao Balde for the ball

Arbroath progress to the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy after a 2-1 win over East Fife at Gayfield.

Michael McKenna opened the scoring from the spot on 10 minutes and Dale Hilson doubled the Lichties’ lead moments later.

There was little in the way of quality but The Fifers bagged a late consolation through Jack Healy.

Key Moments

Despite some good early pressure from the visitors, Arbroath found themselves ahead on 10 minutes.

David Gold did well down the left wing, playing a ball into Hilson around the penalty spot. The forward took one touch to take it away from Sam Denham who dived in and brought the Lichties’ No.9 down.

McKenna was on hand to stroke the penalty straight down the middle.

Two minutes later, Hilson got himself on the scoresheet after a moment of madness from ex-Lichtie Allan Fleming.

The East Fife keeper ran out to clear a ball near the corner flag but was closed down by Gold.

Fleming’s clearance only got as far as Scott Allan about 40-yards out.

Rather than attempt a rash effort with the keeper still out of his box, the former Hibs midfielder played a composed pass to Hilson, who fired in to an empty net from 20-yards.

The home side dominated the first half but The Fifers almost pulled one back just before the break. Scott Shepherd won a 50-50 with Allan, playing in Alan Trouten.

The veteran forward still had a lot to do but curled a stunning effort towards goal.

The action gets under way at Gayfield between Arbroath and East Fife.
The action gets under way at Gayfield between Arbroath and East Fife.

His shot looked destined for the net but the ball struck the inside of the post with the Lichties able to clear the danger.

There was little in the way of clear cut chances early in the second half with both sides unable to get a sight of goal.

East Fife did work a couple off opportunities with Joao Balde and Scott Shepherd causing the Arbroath backline trouble.

After a lull, it wasn’t until the 78th minute that the game saw it’s next bit of quality.

Bobby Linn, just on as a substitute, stepped up to take a corner which Isiaka met with an incredible overhead effort.

The deadline day striker got the perfect contact on the ball which was, somehow, saved on the line by Fleming.

The effort would have been a goal of the season contender.

Arbroath came close again with efforts from Corfe and Linn.

But it was East Fife who found the net, setting up a tense finale to the game.

Keaghan Jacobs misjudged the bounce of the ball setting off Balde with Jack Healy alongside him in a 2v1.

Balde neatly played in his teammate who slotted past Cammy Gill.

It was a deserved goal for their efforts but Arbroath progressed to the next stage.

Star man – David Gold

The Lichties’ stalwart was an engine in the middle of the park.

Gold whipped in the ball which led to Arbroath’s penalty and closed down the keeper leading to the second.

He was a commanding voice, guiding his teammates in the second half.

Player ratings

Arbroath: Gill 6; Oakley 7, Hamilton 7, Stewart 7, Hancock 6; Gold 8, McKenna 7 (Isiaka 7), Jacobs 6, Allan 7 (Corfe 5), Fosu 6 (Shanks 5); Hilson 7 (Linn 6)

Subs not used: Gaston.

East Fife: Fleming 6; Murdoch 6, Mercer 6, Denham 6, Slattery 6 (Cunningham 6); Newton 6 (Schiavone 6), Healy 7, Balde 7, Ferguson 7, Trouten 7; Shepherd 7.

Subs not used: Beveridge, Taylor, Anderson, Williamson, Murray, Ramsay.

Man in the middle

Graham Grainger was the referee but he had little involvement in the game.

There were a few tough tackles and tugs of shirts but the man in the middle was happy to let things go.

The whistle blower looked like he wanted to keep his cards in his pocket as much as he could, letting a few tough tackles go without caution.

East Fife skipper Ross Murdoch was the only player to go in the book in the dying embers of the game.

Lenient, to say the least.

 

Tags

