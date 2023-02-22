Detailed plans come forward for 29MW Forfar solar farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Detailed plans come forward for 29MW Forfar solar farm

By Graham Brown
February 22 2023, 4.46pm Updated: February 22 2023, 7.49pm
The Suttieside plans were showcased to locals last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Developers behind proposals for a major solar farm on the northern edge of Forfar have lodged their detailed design with Angus planners.

Relay Suttieside want to put 50,000 solar panels on farmland close to the Station Park home of Forfar Athletic.

The scheme will involve a 29.1MW solar array with 20.8MW battery energy storage.

Sitting to the north of Suttieside, the site is bounded to the west by the popular Forfar golf driving range and café.

The application land covers more than 50 hectares in total, but the solar panels will take up less than a third of the land.

Public presentation events

In September, the plans were showcased to locals at consultation events in Lunanhead Hall.

Developers Epsilon Generation said they had been working on the project for some time.

The anti-reflective panels will be mounted north-south and use a tracking system which would allow them to tile up to 35 degrees to maximise solar capture.

Those behind the scheme say they have taken public comments on board and made alterations to the final designs now submitted to the council.

Forfar solar farm
The site sits on the north edge of Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It has seen five different iterations of the original design draft, including taking panels away from the south east corner of the near

The site would be surrounded by a 2.1 metre high fence and covered by infrared CCTV cameras for security.

There will be no lighting on or around the site.

The applicants are seeking a 40-year permission for the solar farm.

It will connect to a substation less than a kilometre away on the east of Forfar.

And the developers hope to offer cheaper power to businesses on Suttieside industrial estate through a direct feed.

They also intend to set up a community fund to support local projects.

Planners have set a deadline of late June to make a decision on the planning application.

Community concerns

Neighbour and public consultation has now opened, allowing locals to have their say on the proposal.

But there were early fears among local objectors they will be fighting a losing battle.

Nearby farm shop owner Jude Foster fears Angus is about to be swamped by solar developments.

She is worried they will turn the countryside into an “industrial site”.

Jude previously led a campaign against a battery storage scheme beside an electricity sub-station just outside Forfar.

The Gigabox Developments bid was approved by Angus councillors in December 2021 but work on it is yet to begin.

An investigation by The Courier revealed land bigger than the size of Arbroath could be covered by solar farms in Angus and Perthshire which have either received the green light or are under consideration.

A map of solar farms under consideration in Angus and Perthshire. Image: DC Thomson.

