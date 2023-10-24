A9 safety fears as Storm Babet bridge collapse splits Perthshire community in two

Pedestrians are dicing with death crossing Scotland’s most dangerous road after a vital underpass was destroyed by Storm Babet.

The crossing beneath the A9 links the communities of Inver and Dunkeld. It’s also the main route for walkers visiting the Hermitage from Dunkeld.

However, a large chunk of ground was swept away in the recent floods, along with a wooden bridge across the River Braan.

Locals say they have seen cyclists and groups of pedestrians walking beside the A9 in recent days.

Some have been observed dodging traffic to cross the road, which claimed 13 lives last year.

Now residents are calling for urgent action to reinstate the link before someone is hurt or killed.

Dunkeld underpass loss is safety concern

Local safety campaigner David Bee is among those stranded on the Inver side.

“Our community is split by the A9,” he said.

“The underpass is how kids get to school and how postal workers deliver the mail.

“This is a real safety concern.”

Mr Bee is a member of the Birnam and Dunkeld Action Group which launched a campaign last week to fight for safety improvements to the A9 between the Birnam and Dunkeld junctions.

Its chairwoman Pam Green said: “It’s really concerning to hear about people walking across the A9. People have been killed there in previous years.”

She added: “It’s the way people on the Inver side come into town for shopping and things. But people also use the underpass to walk from Dunkeld to the Hermitage.”

The popular National Trust for Scotland site sits on the opposite side of the A9 from Dunkeld. Its riverside walks attract thousands of visitors to the are every year.

“The autumn colours are lovely just now,” said Pam.

“There are a lot of people coming here to have a look. And the worry is that tourists won’t appreciate how dangerous the A9 is.”

‘Vital’ council takes urgent action

North Perthshire MSP John Swinney wrote to Perth and Kinross Council on Monday calling for a swift solution.

He said: “It is vital that action is taken as quickly as possible to ensure that a safe walking route exists for those seeking to travel between Inver and Dunkeld and Birnam.

Mr Swinney added: “The reports of people crossing the A9 by foot are concerning. And I would urge everyone in the strongest possible terms not to put themselves at risk in this manner.”

The A9 has long been branded Scotland’s most dangerous road.

Thirteen people were killed on the route between Perth and Inverness last year.

The Scottish Government announced a £3 billion dualling scheme in 2019.

However, just two of the 11 sections have been completed.

And in February, then transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the 2025 completion date was “simply no longer achievable”.