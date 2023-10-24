Crieff Hydro owner makes ‘urgent’ government demands

The owner of Crieff Hydro in Perthshire wants the Scottish and UK governments to do more to help businesses.

Stephen Leckie, who is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), wants to see pro-business initiatives in government budgets this year.

As well as running the Perthshire-based business, Stephen Leckie is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SSC).

Mr Leckie’s call for support was published alongside the publication of the SSC’s quarterly economic indicators.

They show 70% of businesses are worried about inflation, though that figure has dropped from 75% in the second quarter of 2023.

The SSC report also says cost pressures remain “significant”, with 70% of firms reporting increased costs from labour, including salaries.

More than two-thirds of businesses are dealing with cost pressures due to energy bills.

Survival the priority, says Crieff Hydro owner

Mr Leckie said that while confidence is picking up from last year, too many businesses are still having to focus on survival.

He said: “These results indicate challenging trading conditions for firms.

“Inflation, interest rates and labour shortages are preventing growth and delaying investment.

“For too many businesses, the priority is firmly stuck on survival.

“Business confidence is starting to pick up from the low levels of 2022.

“But this renewed optimism is not translating into sustained performance and output from firms necessary to get our economy firing again.”

Pro-business measures ‘urgently’ needed

Mr Leckie called on the Scottish and UK governments to help businesses in the upcoming budget statements.

He said: “If Scotland is to maintain its competitiveness domestically and internationally, direction and impetus is needed from government north and south of the border.

“These must outline clear steps to support business which instil confidence for investment and help stimulate growth.

“Scottish firms will be looking to the upcoming autumn statement for the UK Government to play its part in unlocking investment.

“Pro-business measures are urgently needed.”

He added: “Businesses urgently require upcoming fiscal events to provide some respite for those struggling to survive and incentives for those looking to expand.”

Help needed to tackle skills crisis

He also said businesses need more help in tackling the skills crisis and easing employment issues.

Mr Leckie’s own hotel was recruiting for 70 staff earlier this year to help cope with a bumper summer.

It has also launched a spa academy to help with an employment “crisis” in the beauty industry.

He said: “Policymakers must also do more to help businesses invest to tackle the skills crisis and, at the same time, find ways to ease sectoral labour supply pinch points, through training programmes and opening up the immigration system to plug the gaps in the workforce.”