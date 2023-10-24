Crieff Hydro owner makes ‘urgent’ government demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crieff Hydro owner makes ‘urgent’ government demands

Stephen Leckie has called on the Scottish and UK governments to provide "direction and impetus" to help businesses.

By Gavin Harper
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro hotel.

The owner of Crieff Hydro in Perthshire wants the Scottish and UK governments to do more to help businesses.

Stephen Leckie, who is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), wants to see pro-business initiatives in government budgets this year.

As well as running the Perthshire-based business, Stephen Leckie is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SSC).

Mr Leckie’s call for support was published alongside the publication of the SSC’s quarterly economic indicators.

They show 70% of businesses are worried about inflation, though that figure has dropped from 75% in the second quarter of 2023.

The SSC report also says cost pressures remain “significant”, with 70% of firms reporting increased costs from labour, including salaries.

More than two-thirds of businesses are dealing with cost pressures due to energy bills.

Survival the priority, says Crieff Hydro owner

Mr Leckie said that while confidence is picking up from last year, too many businesses are still having to focus on survival.

He said: “These results indicate challenging trading conditions for firms.

“Inflation, interest rates and labour shortages are preventing growth and delaying investment.

“For too many businesses, the priority is firmly stuck on survival.

“Business confidence is starting to pick up from the low levels of 2022.

“But this renewed optimism is not translating into sustained performance and output from firms necessary to get our economy firing again.”

Pro-business measures ‘urgently’ needed

Mr Leckie called on the Scottish and UK governments to help businesses in the upcoming budget statements.

He said: “If Scotland is to maintain its competitiveness domestically and internationally, direction and impetus is needed from government north and south of the border.

“These must outline clear steps to support business which instil confidence for investment and help stimulate growth.

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Scottish firms will be looking to the upcoming autumn statement for the UK Government to play its part in unlocking investment.

“Pro-business measures are urgently needed.”

He added: “Businesses urgently require upcoming fiscal events to provide some respite for those struggling to survive and incentives for those looking to expand.”

Help needed to tackle skills crisis

He also said businesses need more help in tackling the skills crisis and easing employment issues.

Mr Leckie’s own hotel was recruiting for 70 staff earlier this year to help cope with a bumper summer.

Crieff Hydro.

It has also launched a spa academy to help with an employment “crisis” in the beauty industry.

He said: “Policymakers must also do more to help businesses invest to tackle the skills crisis and, at the same time, find ways to ease sectoral labour supply pinch points, through training programmes and opening up the immigration system to plug the gaps in the workforce.”

