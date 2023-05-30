Crieff Hydro recruiting for 70 jobs ahead of bumper summer season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strong summer bookings has led Crieff Hydro to launch a recruitment drive.

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is Scotland’s largest independent hotel group.

In addition to its flagship Perthshire venue, it also operates hotels in the Borders and West Highlands.

Across the group it is seeking more than 70 staff, with more than half of those in Perthshire.

There are a wide range of full and part-time opportunities available across food and beverage, housekeeping, spa and beauty, grounds and maintenance and activities and leisure.

Ambitious recruitment plans for jobs in Crieff

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, is expecting a buoyant summer.

He said: “Research published recently in the Scottish tourism Index reveals that almost a quarter of Scots will holiday in Scotland this year.

“This interest is reflected in our bookings and anticipated demand for the season ahead.

“The appetite for Scottish breaks is strong, despite the current cost-of-living crisis.

“For a business like ours, driven by our mission to create unforgettable memories for guests across our unique locations.

“We need to be ambitious in our focus on recruitment and retention and reward generously, given the challenges in relation to the recruitment crisis, particularly within hospitality.”

Perks of Crieff Hydro jobs

The roles also come with a generous benefits package including uniform, meals on duty, discounts on rooms and restaurants, 50% off leisure membership, discounted activities financial incentives and tips.

Hotels also offer accommodation for team members who wish to stay on site in their nine properties.

Kristian Campbell, general manager of Crieff Hydro, said: “There has never been a better time to join hospitality, whether it’s for the summer or for the longer term.

“Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels offers the opportunity for employees to earn money whilst enjoying a fun, memorable summer at some of Scotland’s most iconic locations.

“We offer flexible hours, an excellent range of benefits and the roles available come with the highest level of training and development.”