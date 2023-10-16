Perthshire hotel Crieff Hydro launches spa academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire hotel Crieff Hydro launches spa academy

Anyone with an interest in the beauty industry is being urged to apply for the new programme.

By Gavin Harper
Applications are now being sought for the new spa academy. Image: Crieff Hydro.

A Perthshire hotel has launched its own spa academy in response to a “crisis” in the beauty industry.

Crieff Hydro has launched the programme, which intends to transform beauty school beginners into qualified massage therapists.

Applications for the intensive course and year-long programme are now open. There are up to eight spots in the initial cohort, who will begin the course in January.

The course is tailored specifically for students with no prior experience in the spa or beauty industry.

Recruitment ‘crisis’ in beauty industry

Laura Wilson, Crieff Hydro spa manager, said: “We’re all about creating exciting opportunities and nurturing new talent.

The spa academy has been launched to deal with a shortage of staff in the beauty industry. Image: Crieff Hydro.

“It’s no secret that Scotland’s beauty industry is facing a recruitment crisis.

“Much of that comes from the barriers people face while trying to take up a role in the sector for the first time.

“We’ve made it our mission to address that.

“We’re encouraging absolutely anyone with an interest in starting a new career and has a passion for health and wellbeing to apply for a spot at our spa academy.”

Spa academy launched at Crieff Hydro

Those selected to take part will be provided with training in a range of massages.

They will also take part in mock treatment days under the guidance of the existing Crieff Hydro team.

After graduating from the SQA-accredited course with a beauty massage diploma, students will then continue their careers at Crieff Hydro.

The work-learning split will give them the opportunity to become qualified in a wealth of new spa skills.

Crieff Hydro spa manager Laura Wilson (right) with her team. Image: Crieff Hydro.

Laura adds: “We have been working behind the scenes on implementing lots of new treatments in partnership with some of the biggest names in the beauty industry.

“That is going to take our spa offering to the next level.

“To do that, we need a robust, talented and enthusiastic team of therapists.

“I’m confident we will find them with the help of our brand-new training course.”

‘Industry-leading’ recruitment initiatives at Crieff Hydro

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is Scotland’s largest independent hotel group.

In addition to its flagship Perthshire venue, it also operates hotels in the Borders and West Highlands.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive, said: “Crieff Hydro is continuing to pave the way with industry leading recruitment initiatives.

“Being a spa therapist at Crieff Hydro offers excellent career progression and a range of outstanding incentives.

Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro.

“We also provide the opportunity for our spa therapists to attend a five-star trip to Parma in Italy to see the products we use in-house made first-hand.

“I’m excited to watch our team grow and look forward to welcoming some brand-new team members to the Crieff Hydro family.”

