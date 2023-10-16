Perthshire hotel Crieff Hydro launches spa academy

A Perthshire hotel has launched its own spa academy in response to a “crisis” in the beauty industry.

Crieff Hydro has launched the programme, which intends to transform beauty school beginners into qualified massage therapists.

Applications for the intensive course and year-long programme are now open. There are up to eight spots in the initial cohort, who will begin the course in January.

The course is tailored specifically for students with no prior experience in the spa or beauty industry.

Recruitment ‘crisis’ in beauty industry

Laura Wilson, Crieff Hydro spa manager, said: “We’re all about creating exciting opportunities and nurturing new talent.

“It’s no secret that Scotland’s beauty industry is facing a recruitment crisis.

“Much of that comes from the barriers people face while trying to take up a role in the sector for the first time.

“We’ve made it our mission to address that.

“We’re encouraging absolutely anyone with an interest in starting a new career and has a passion for health and wellbeing to apply for a spot at our spa academy.”

Spa academy launched at Crieff Hydro

Those selected to take part will be provided with training in a range of massages.

They will also take part in mock treatment days under the guidance of the existing Crieff Hydro team.

After graduating from the SQA-accredited course with a beauty massage diploma, students will then continue their careers at Crieff Hydro.

The work-learning split will give them the opportunity to become qualified in a wealth of new spa skills.

Laura adds: “We have been working behind the scenes on implementing lots of new treatments in partnership with some of the biggest names in the beauty industry.

“That is going to take our spa offering to the next level.

“To do that, we need a robust, talented and enthusiastic team of therapists.

“I’m confident we will find them with the help of our brand-new training course.”

‘Industry-leading’ recruitment initiatives at Crieff Hydro

Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels is Scotland’s largest independent hotel group.

In addition to its flagship Perthshire venue, it also operates hotels in the Borders and West Highlands.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive, said: “Crieff Hydro is continuing to pave the way with industry leading recruitment initiatives.

“Being a spa therapist at Crieff Hydro offers excellent career progression and a range of outstanding incentives.

“We also provide the opportunity for our spa therapists to attend a five-star trip to Parma in Italy to see the products we use in-house made first-hand.

“I’m excited to watch our team grow and look forward to welcoming some brand-new team members to the Crieff Hydro family.”