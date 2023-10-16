LEE WILKIE: Scotland facing France shows Steve Clarke’s ambition after incredible Euro qualifying feat

Scotland qualifying for a major tournament with two games still to play is an incredible achievement for Steve Clarke, his players and his staff.

The moment came with a bit of an anti-climax – you’d much prefer to do the deed on the pitch so the players and fans could celebrate together and have that moment as one.

But, for us and our history of qualification – certainly in recent years – we can’t be too picky!

I’m sure the Tartan Army in Lille tomorrow night will have enough of a party for all of us anyway.

And well deserved it will be too.

Ambition

Clarke deserves huge credit for the belief he has built in this side.

And I think the choice of friendly opponent tomorrow tells us a lot about where his thinking lies – he wants Scotland to continue to improve and to do that you take on the best.

If we want to make a mark at the Euros we need to be able to face these big nations and to compete with them.

I look at Wales – they played Gibraltar last week in a friendly. They get a win, some goals and a bit of positivity. Sometimes you need that.

A few years back, Scotland would be happy to take a game like that.

But we’re beyond that now.

We have a good team, a confident one and they’ve got a big task in front of them.

But one that will make us better for playing it.