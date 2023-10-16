Kirkton Community Centre could close next year to make way for £100k boost for improved facilities

Kirkton Community Centre could be closed by the end of 2024 as councillors are asked to approve proposals for a community hub model aimed at improving facilities.

If the plans are rubber stamped, the community centre – which has served the Kirkton area for around 50 years – will be phased out by October 2024.

In its place, both St Pauls Academy and Baldragon Academy will be opened to the public for use as community facilities.

This, the council say, will increase the hours of operation for library services, sports and meeting rooms and allow public use of two swimming pools rather than just one.

A new £100,000 fund to expand access and activities in the Kirkton area will also be created.

The community hub in Kirkton will be the first of its kind in the city.

Councillors on the local authority’s city governance committee will consider the proposals at a meeting next week.

The community hub model has been developed over a number of years following work and consultations with the Kirkton community.

But it’s not been without controversary, with the Kirkton Local Management Group (KLMG) initially launching a petition against the centre’s proposed closure.

However the KLMG are now in favour of plans to relocate the centre’s projects and activities to local schools and have written to the council to express their support.

The group are also seeking a transfer of the building for sole use by the community through a community asset transfer.

Community hub will ‘enhance Kirkton’

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children, families and communities committee, says the new model will enhance the facilities offered to the Kirkton community.

He said: “These proposals are not simply the moving of clubs and activities into nearby schools.

“This is, by any measure, an enhancement which will give the Kirkton community access to two swimming pools, fitness studios, quality IT equipment, first class kitchen facilities and technical workshops.”

Council leader John Alexander added: “I hope to be in a position to announce further partnerships and how these will improve lives in the Kirkton area soon.

“Kirkton is where I’m from, it’s the area that I represent and the community which gave has shaped my life. I’m proud of my community, recognising that it has its challenges, but I hope this improved offer will have a really positive impact.

“Better facilities, more readily accessible, funding to increase participation and facilities open for longer than they are now.

“By any measure, those are things to be welcomed and will have a benefit to Kirkton.”