Kirkton Community Centre could close next year to make way for £100k boost for improved facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Kirkton Community Centre could close next year to make way for £100k boost for improved facilities

Councillors on the local authority's city governance committee will consider the community hub proposals next week. 

By Laura Devlin
Kirkton Community Centre and Library
Kirkton Community Centre and Library

Kirkton Community Centre could be closed by the end of 2024 as councillors are asked to approve proposals for a community hub model aimed at improving facilities.

If the plans are rubber stamped, the community centre – which has served the Kirkton area for around 50 years – will be phased out by October 2024.

In its place, both St Pauls Academy and Baldragon Academy will be opened to the public for use as community facilities.

This, the council say, will increase the hours of operation for library services, sports and meeting rooms and allow public use of two swimming pools rather than just one.

A new £100,000 fund to expand access and activities in the Kirkton area will also be created.

The community hub in Kirkton will be the first of its kind in the city.

Councillors on the local authority’s city governance committee will consider the proposals at a meeting next week.

Youngsters at Kirkton Community Centre in April 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

The community hub model has been developed over a number of years following work and consultations with the Kirkton community.

But it’s not been without controversary, with the Kirkton Local Management Group (KLMG) initially launching a petition against the centre’s proposed closure.

However the KLMG are now in favour of plans to relocate the centre’s projects and activities to local schools and have written to the council to express their support.

The group are also seeking a transfer of the building for sole use by the community through a community asset transfer.

Community hub will ‘enhance Kirkton’

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the children, families and communities committee, says the new model will enhance the facilities offered to the Kirkton community.

He said: “These proposals are not simply the moving of clubs and activities into nearby schools.

“This is, by any measure, an enhancement which will give the Kirkton community access to two swimming pools, fitness studios, quality IT equipment, first class kitchen facilities and technical workshops.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Council leader John Alexander added: “I hope to be in a position to announce further partnerships and how these will improve lives in the Kirkton area soon.

“Kirkton is where I’m from, it’s the area that I represent and the community which gave has shaped my life. I’m proud of my community, recognising that it has its challenges, but I hope this improved offer will have a really positive impact.

“Better facilities, more readily accessible, funding to increase participation and facilities open for longer than they are now.

“By any measure, those are things to be welcomed and will have a benefit to Kirkton.”

More from Dundee

Alleged rape Slessor Gardens. Image: Andrew Robson
Boy, 16, allegedly raped in Dundee's Slessor Gardens
Hilltown Court, Dundee.
Man in Ninewells after falling from Dundee multi
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
Storm Babet: Wind warning added to alert for heavy rain in Tayside
Dundee shopper Darlene Birse took part in the Aldi Supermarket Sweep.
Dundee shopper wins £2,700 in Aldi Supermarket Sweep
Stewart's Lane, Dundee
Police launch probe after two deliberate car fires in Dundee
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sexual assault Bank Bar Picture shows; Alan Drysdale. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 13/10/2023
Dundee man, 65, on Register for sexual assault on woman at Perth pub
Tenpin's Dundee branch, located at Kingsway West retail park
Tenpin Dundee refused autistic children's carer access to soft play
Dundee United striker Tony Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to Dundee West player Jack Stewart, 6, who died suddenly in May 2023.
Dundee United's Tony Watt dedicates goal at Peterhead to Jack Stewart, 6, who died…
Dundee Winterfest 2022.
Dundee Winterfest to return for 2023
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Flat plans for former High Kirk at foot of Dundee Law given green light

Conversation