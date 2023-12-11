Dundee Olympia: Some days already sold out as pools get set to reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Olympia: Some days already sold out as pools get set to reopen

Public sessions resume next week - after clubs have been welcomed back on Monday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Olympia Swimming Pool latest
The entrance to the Olympia in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Public swimming sessions at the Olympia have already sold out on some days as the Dundee leisure centre gets set to reopen.

The venue welcomes clubs back from Monday (December 11) before the public get the chance to go swimming for the first time in more than two years from next Monday (December 18).

Since launching a public booking system on Friday, in an attempt to minimise queues, some of the days have already sold out.

At the time of writing, that includes all slots on the opening day except 4pm, along with Friday December 22 and Saturday December 23.

Dundee Olympia is set to reopen to the public
Swimmers can now book a slot for when the Olympia reopens. Image: Olympia/Facebook

Spaces remain on the booking page for December 19-21 as well as December 27-31, though many of the time slots on these days have also been booked out.

Payment for the bookings is not taken until the day of the visit.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has not confirmed whether the booking system will remain in place into January.

More details, including timetables for the training pool, are available on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

The Courier has taken a look at seven key revelations that have emerged since the Olympia closed in October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs – less than a decade after being built.

Conversation