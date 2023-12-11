Dundee Olympia: Some days already sold out as pools get set to reopen

Public swimming sessions at the Olympia have already sold out on some days as the Dundee leisure centre gets set to reopen.

The venue welcomes clubs back from Monday (December 11) before the public get the chance to go swimming for the first time in more than two years from next Monday (December 18).

Since launching a public booking system on Friday, in an attempt to minimise queues, some of the days have already sold out.

At the time of writing, that includes all slots on the opening day except 4pm, along with Friday December 22 and Saturday December 23.

Spaces remain on the booking page for December 19-21 as well as December 27-31, though many of the time slots on these days have also been booked out.

Payment for the bookings is not taken until the day of the visit.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has not confirmed whether the booking system will remain in place into January.

More details, including timetables for the training pool, are available on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

The Courier has taken a look at seven key revelations that have emerged since the Olympia closed in October 2021 for more than £6 million worth of repairs – less than a decade after being built.