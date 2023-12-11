Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash

Dad-of-two Rowan Connor, 36, has been warned 'realistically' he will be handed a lengthy prison sentence in the new year.

By Ross Gardiner
Connor targeted multiple shops in Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.
A man who broke into multiple businesses in Arbroath has been warned he faces a “lengthy” prison sentence.

Rowan Connor pled guilty to nine charges dating back to September and October this year.

Connor, who has been behind bars since October 12, admitted targeting businesses including Nickel and Dime, Marco’s on the Shore and Morrisons.

Father-of-two Connor was eventually caught by police after trying a trolley dash at Sainsbury’s in Dundee, during which he threatened to stab an employee.

He will be sentenced in the new year but has been warned a significant jail sentence awaits.

Multiple shop raids

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court Connor’s first raid came at Marco’s on the Shore.

At 9.30pm on September 26, the business was locked up, with between £500 and £600 was locked in the safe.

The next morning, staff arrived and the safe, worth £100 itself, had been ripped from the wall and it, along with the till from the ice-cream shop, were missing.

Later that day, the safe was found in bushes and council staff at the Webster Theatre found the till discarded in the car park.

Connor was identified from CCTV footage.

Marco's on the Shore, Arbroath
Connor stole the safe and till from Marco’s on the Shore, Arbroath. Image: DC Thomson.

On October 2, Connor stole £612.50 worth of alcohol from Morrisons in Arbroath, then returned a day later to plunder another £750-worth.

On both occasions, he was on strict bail conditions not to enter the supermarket.

On October 4, Connor targeted Nickel and Dime on Arbroath High Street.

Police were called at 1.25am after Connor was heard banging as he tried to enter.

A rear side door had been forced and Connor was gone when police arrived but again, he was identified on CCTV.

The following night, Connor broke into the Cairnie Chip Shop in Arbroath and the night after that he broke into Angus Council’s Saltire Leisure Centre.

He took cash from the takeaway and a hard drive from the leisure centre.

Sainsbury's in Dundee
Connor was finally caught at Sainsbury’s in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Connor was finally caught on October 11, having entered the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate branch of Sainsbury’s in Dundee.

He was seen trying to fill a trolley with booze before 8am and when he was challenged by staff for the second time, he told an employee: “I have a blade, I’ll just stab you with it.”

Police were called.

Connor wrestled past staff as he tried to get the trolley full of drink out a fire exit but was spotted with his haul by police a short time later.

Awaiting sentence

The court heard Connor, 36, is currently on a community payback order.

His solicitor described him as “extremely vulnerable.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown deferred sentencing until January 10 for reports.

She said: “It’s likely to be a lengthy custodial sentence, realistically.”

 

