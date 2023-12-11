Serial Arbroath shop raider behind bars after botched Dundee trolley dash

A man who broke into multiple businesses in Arbroath has been warned he faces a “lengthy” prison sentence.

Rowan Connor pled guilty to nine charges dating back to September and October this year.

Connor, who has been behind bars since October 12, admitted targeting businesses including Nickel and Dime, Marco’s on the Shore and Morrisons.

Father-of-two Connor was eventually caught by police after trying a trolley dash at Sainsbury’s in Dundee, during which he threatened to stab an employee.

He will be sentenced in the new year but has been warned a significant jail sentence awaits.

Multiple shop raids

Fiscal depute Christine Allan told Dundee Sheriff Court Connor’s first raid came at Marco’s on the Shore.

At 9.30pm on September 26, the business was locked up, with between £500 and £600 was locked in the safe.

The next morning, staff arrived and the safe, worth £100 itself, had been ripped from the wall and it, along with the till from the ice-cream shop, were missing.

Later that day, the safe was found in bushes and council staff at the Webster Theatre found the till discarded in the car park.

Connor was identified from CCTV footage.

On October 2, Connor stole £612.50 worth of alcohol from Morrisons in Arbroath, then returned a day later to plunder another £750-worth.

On both occasions, he was on strict bail conditions not to enter the supermarket.

On October 4, Connor targeted Nickel and Dime on Arbroath High Street.

Police were called at 1.25am after Connor was heard banging as he tried to enter.

A rear side door had been forced and Connor was gone when police arrived but again, he was identified on CCTV.

The following night, Connor broke into the Cairnie Chip Shop in Arbroath and the night after that he broke into Angus Council’s Saltire Leisure Centre.

He took cash from the takeaway and a hard drive from the leisure centre.

Connor was finally caught on October 11, having entered the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate branch of Sainsbury’s in Dundee.

He was seen trying to fill a trolley with booze before 8am and when he was challenged by staff for the second time, he told an employee: “I have a blade, I’ll just stab you with it.”

Police were called.

Connor wrestled past staff as he tried to get the trolley full of drink out a fire exit but was spotted with his haul by police a short time later.

Awaiting sentence

The court heard Connor, 36, is currently on a community payback order.

His solicitor described him as “extremely vulnerable.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin Brown deferred sentencing until January 10 for reports.

She said: “It’s likely to be a lengthy custodial sentence, realistically.”