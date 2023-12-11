Crews spend 2 hours tackling early-morning Kirkcaldy flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife

Crews spend 2 hours tackling early-morning Kirkcaldy flat fire

Emergency services were called to Gourlay Street at around 2am.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The fire-damaged flat on Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
The fire-damaged flat on Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling an early-morning blaze at a flat in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to the property on Gourlay Street at around 2am on Monday.

The occupants of the flat managed to get out before firefighters arrived, but it has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

The flat has been left severely damaged with the outside of the building blackened by the smoke.

Kirkcaldy fire
Emergency services at the Kirkcaldy flat fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Police remained at the scene later on Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 1.56am about a fire in a flat on Gourlay Street in Kirkcaldy.

“We sent three fire appliances – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to fight the fire.

The building has been left badly damaged. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police remained at the scene later on Monday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

“Nobody had to be rescued from the building.

“Firefighters left the scene at 4.18am.”

A post on social media described seeing a heavy police presence at the scene along with paramedics.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

