Crews spend 2 hours tackling early-morning Kirkcaldy flat fire

Firefighters spent more than two hours tackling an early-morning blaze at a flat in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to the property on Gourlay Street at around 2am on Monday.

The occupants of the flat managed to get out before firefighters arrived, but it has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

The flat has been left severely damaged with the outside of the building blackened by the smoke.

Police remained at the scene later on Monday morning.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 1.56am about a fire in a flat on Gourlay Street in Kirkcaldy.

“We sent three fire appliances – two from Kirkcaldy and one from Methil.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to fight the fire.

“Nobody had to be rescued from the building.

“Firefighters left the scene at 4.18am.”

A post on social media described seeing a heavy police presence at the scene along with paramedics.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.