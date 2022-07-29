Bid to demolish former Dundee nightclub building for student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bid to demolish former Dundee nightclub building for student flats

By James Simpson
July 29 2022, 3.09pm
Student flats are planned on the former Liquid site. Image: DC Thomson/Scott Hobbs Planning.
Student flats are planned on the former Liquid site. Image: DC Thomson/Scott Hobbs Planning.

Plans have been lodged to demolish a former nightclub in Dundee city centre and replace it with student flats.

The former Liquid and Mardi Gras site on South Ward Road is the subject of plans for a development by Newtide Investments Limited.

Initial proposals have been submitted to Dundee City Council and the developer has launched a public consultation.

Proposed housing site next door to Fat Sams

The site is next door to Fat Sams, and across the road from the Lidl supermarket and Dundee House.

A statement on the the consultation website says: “The proposals are currently still evolving, which is why your feedback at this stage is important.

“The current proposals are for a student accommodation development, which seeks to make more efficient use of this highly accessible, sustainable site.

The former Liquid nightclub.

“Dundee has a significant shortfall in quality student accommodation compared to other university cities across the UK, and this will be demonstrated in supporting information to be submitted with the planning application.”

The consultation runs until August 10, after which detailed plans will be submitted to the council.

Mardi Gras was popular during the 1990s and early 2000s.

It comes amid plans for other residential developments nearby.

Further along South Ward Road, there are proposals to build student housing on the former De Stihl’s nightclub site.

Meanwhile round the corner, more than 170 flats are planned on the site of the former Shell garage on West Marketgait.

Series of Dundee nightclub closures

The Liquid site has been vacant for nearly three years.

It was last home to Carbon nightclub, under the stewardship of Tahir Ramzan, in 2018 but shut a year later.

Other nightclub venues including London, Enigma and The Reading Rooms have all disappeared from the city in recent years.

Nightclubs have had their day and I don’t believe there is a nightclub scene any more

Tahir Ramzan

Speaking earlier this year, Tahir said he believed nightclubs no longer held the attraction they once did.

He said: “Nightclubs have had their day and I don’t believe there is a nightclub scene any more.

“It was hard for me to say this but customers need to be going out four nights a week, or it is very hard to run as a business.

“Festivals are the new nightclubs. This is the fashion now, from what people want in a night out.”

