Bid to demolish former Dundee nightclub building for student flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans have been lodged to demolish a former nightclub in Dundee city centre and replace it with student flats.

The former Liquid and Mardi Gras site on South Ward Road is the subject of plans for a development by Newtide Investments Limited.

Initial proposals have been submitted to Dundee City Council and the developer has launched a public consultation.

Proposed housing site next door to Fat Sams

The site is next door to Fat Sams, and across the road from the Lidl supermarket and Dundee House.

A statement on the the consultation website says: “The proposals are currently still evolving, which is why your feedback at this stage is important.

“The current proposals are for a student accommodation development, which seeks to make more efficient use of this highly accessible, sustainable site.

“Dundee has a significant shortfall in quality student accommodation compared to other university cities across the UK, and this will be demonstrated in supporting information to be submitted with the planning application.”

The consultation runs until August 10, after which detailed plans will be submitted to the council.

It comes amid plans for other residential developments nearby.

Further along South Ward Road, there are proposals to build student housing on the former De Stihl’s nightclub site.

Meanwhile round the corner, more than 170 flats are planned on the site of the former Shell garage on West Marketgait.

Series of Dundee nightclub closures

The Liquid site has been vacant for nearly three years.

It was last home to Carbon nightclub, under the stewardship of Tahir Ramzan, in 2018 but shut a year later.

Other nightclub venues including London, Enigma and The Reading Rooms have all disappeared from the city in recent years.

Nightclubs have had their day and I don’t believe there is a nightclub scene any more Tahir Ramzan

Speaking earlier this year, Tahir said he believed nightclubs no longer held the attraction they once did.

He said: “Nightclubs have had their day and I don’t believe there is a nightclub scene any more.

“It was hard for me to say this but customers need to be going out four nights a week, or it is very hard to run as a business.

“Festivals are the new nightclubs. This is the fashion now, from what people want in a night out.”