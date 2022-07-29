Declan Glass pens new Dundee United deal and joins League of Ireland outfit on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngster Declan Glass has penned a one-year contract extension with the Tannadice club.

The new deal sees Glass tied to the Tangerines until the summer of 2024, while he has agreed to join League of Ireland outfit Derry City until November — the remainder of their campaign.

United sporting director Tony Asghar told United’s official website: “Last season, in coming back from a serious injury he had a stop-start season but we have all see the qualities he has in his time playing for United.

Declan Glass on 00.38 🙊 https://t.co/DGp0ORQnPF — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) July 27, 2022

“We need to give players an opportunity to play games regularly to be a long-term asset for Dundee United.

“By extending his contract, we are committing Declan to rise to that challenge.”

Glass, 22, has already made 28 senior appearances for United, notching two goals and two assists.

The gifted playmaker spent the second half of last season on loan with Kilmarnock, while he has thrived during previous formative stints with Airdrie and Cove Rangers.

Glass will link up with former United centre-back Mark Connolly, who joined the Candystripes for an undisclosed fee this week.