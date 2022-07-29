Grass not as green on PGA Tour as you might think, says Scott Jamieson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Grass not as green on PGA Tour as you might think, says Scott Jamieson

By Steve Scott
July 29 2022, 3.34pm
Scott Jamieson thinks the DP World Tour players have it better in some ways.

Ten cards for the PGA Tour is an exciting chance – but the DP World Tour is no-one’s feeder tour, believes Scott Jamieson.

The cards are available for high finishers in the Race to Dubai as part of the recast strategic alliance. A good result in the Hero Open may help Jamieson get one, and he lies in second place at halfway at Fairmont St Andrews after rounds of 66 and 65.

The Glaswegian lives in Florida, so playing the PGA Tour would be convenient for him. But he played both the recent co-sanctioned events in the US and thinks the grass isn’t that greener.

Facilities for players on the DP World are better than across the Atlantic, he thinks.

‘A lot of guys don’t appreciate that’

“I’d rather have been playing in the Scottish Open obviously, but it wasn’t to be,” he said. “It was interesting getting to see how a run-of-the-mill PGA Tour operates.

“Albeit it is their lowest-budget events, it makes you realise that we have things really nice here in Europe. I think a lot of guys don’t appreciate that.”

The new cards open up opportunities when there’s been a loss of the WGCs and a realignment of world ranking points, he pointed out.

“We are certainly not a feeder tour by any means, but I think having this new access is great. Really it’s not massively different to how it’s always been, as guys would play well enough in WGCs or majors to make that step to the PGA Tour..

“We don’t really have WGCs any more and, given what is going to happen to the world rankings next year, we are going to have less access to some majors as well.

“So to have (the 10 cards) in place is nice and it’s very achievable. I think I finished 26th one year, but I’d be surprised if it stays as high as that, as you will have more regular members finishing a little higher up the list.

“But I’m excited about that chance – I think it’s great.”

‘It’s remarkably soft’

As for himself, Jamieson made his usual strong start to the season but after a difficult May and June feels has his mojo back.

“I’ve been really good tee to green here,” he said. “Yesterday was a good start. I would never turn my nose up at six under but it felt like I’d left a lot out there.

“Today was better. It’s that kind of course, if you’re playing well you will give yourself a lot of chances. You’ve got to stay patient.

“If you get a 15-20mph wind, all of a sudden three-under-par becomes a good score here. But, like most links courses, if you get it in these benign conditions, it’s kind of there for the taking.

“It’s remarkably soft as well, which is unusual, and that’s another aspect because the fairways become wider and the greens become bigger when it is this soft.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]