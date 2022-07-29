String solution sends Ewen Ferguson on a record-breaking tear at the Hero Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

String solution sends Ewen Ferguson on a record-breaking tear at the Hero Open

By Steve Scott
July 29 2022, 3.38pm
Ewen Ferguson shiot a record breaking 61 after a coach Jamie Gough pulled the strings.
Ewen Ferguson shiot a record breaking 61 after a coach Jamie Gough pulled the strings.

How long is a piece of string? Just long enough to sort out putting woes for Ewen Ferguson and send him on a record-smashing comeback at the Hero Open.

The Qatar Masters champion came roaring back into contention with an 11-under 61 at Fairmont St Andrews, putting him into the chase of halfway leader Scott Crocker.

Ferguson’s fellow Scots Scott Jamieson, on 14-under, and David Law (-13) are one and two shots back respectively of the American.

It was another spectacular scoring day in benign conditions with the cut falling at five-under. But nobody matched Ferguson, whose coach Jamie Gough – former Scotland captain Richard’s brother – got him sorted out on the putting green on Friday morning.

‘I started banging them in after that’

“Yesterday the tempo was out (he shot 73) and I felt knackered this morning, well out of it because scoring had been so low,” admitted Ferguson.

“But Goughie came up to me on the putting green with a piece of string that he put on the ground, and told me to start hitting putts.

“I could immediately see the line on my putter was aiming left. So Goughie got me to put my hands forward and took a video so I could see it actually looked normal.

“I started banging them in after that. A good one for par at my first (the 10th) and another for birdie at 11 and I could feel it again.”

Ewen had five more birdies in a row and went out in 29 strokes. But he wasn’t thinking about a 59 as he played the outward half, where there’s usually more scoring chances than the back nine.

‘Every putt you looked at you could see it’

“Connor (Syme) shot -9 in a tournament before and he’s always reminding me of it, so I was thinking about that,” said the 26-year-old.

“I was only focused on getting the ball on the green due to the fact I was putting so well. Even if I could just skank it up the fairway onto the green, I was feeling confident I would hole it.”

He went on to pinch the course record from playing partner and friend Crocker, who bemoaned he’d only held it with Thursday 63 “for about 10 hours”.

“It was one of those days,” added Ferguson. “The numbers were always right and every putt you looked at you could see it.

“Sean and I were good friends on the Challenge Tour. He stayed at my house at the weekend and we had a night out with friends and relaxed, really. It obviously worked for both of us!

“It would be unbelievable (to win on Scottish soil), but I’m not even thinking about that at the moment. I’m just happy to have the course record and get myself back in contention for the weekend.”

‘I don’t think I’ve done that before’

As Ferguson blazed, David Law plotted a steady course. He’s just two off Crocker’s lead and put himself in solid position for Saturday, although his first nine holes were anything but solid – seven birdies, two bogeys.

“When I made a par on the first – my tenth – I thought to myself ‘that is the first one today’. I don’t think I’ve ever done that before.

“All the putts I holed today were from medium range and my total footage today would have been really high.

“I’ve putted really well the first two days. I’m pretty happy where the game is at – it’s in decent shape.

“But, if I’m going to be in contention over the weekend, I probably need to hit it a little bit better than I have done so far.

‘It’s not so firm and fast’

“We are expecting a little bit of wind tomorrow. That might be a day when two or three-under might be a decent score, even if Sunday is going to be more like this.

“It’s a completely different test here to what we had down the road in The Open. It’s not firm and fast, which I’d like to see, to be honest. That’s why the scoring has been so low.

“I think it’s been a tournament we Scots have done well in over the past couple of years. Grant obviously won last year while myself and Calum were up there as well, and Connor too.

“It’s good for the tournament and it would be nice to see some people out supporting us over the weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]