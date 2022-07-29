Flash floods and Osman Yousefzada V&A exhibition: Friday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries July 29 2022, 3.52pm Updated: July 29 2022, 3.54pm Performers (left to right) Aishani Ghosh, Yesica Castellon Jimenez and Sofia Rafiqui dance at the new installation What is Seen and What is Not by Osman Yousefzada at the V&A museum in London. The three-part installation is opened with a dance performance choreographed by Akram Khan Dance Company. Picture by Yui Mok/PA Wire [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]