Emergency response after two car crash blocks Kirkcaldy street

Emergency services are at the scene of a two car crash on a busy coastal route in Kirkcaldy.

Police, ambulance crews and two fire appliances rushed to the scene in Dysart Road close to Ravenscraig Park in the Lang Toun shortly after 2.30pm on Friday.

The road has been blocked to traffic as emergency services deal with the incident.

One eyewitness said they saw two ambulances as well as police and a number of fire crews at the scene.

The local said: “The crash has blocked the road and there are motorists tailing back along Dysart Road.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert to a two vehicle road traffic collision at Dysart Road in Kirkcaldy at 2.32pm on Friday.

“Two fire appliances, both from nearby Kirkcaldy station, were dispatched and remain at the scene.

“It’s unclear at this time if anyone has ben injured as a result of the incident.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving two cars on Ravenscraig Street, at the junction with Dysart Road, Kirkcaldy, around 2.35pm on Friday, 29 July.

“Officers are currently in attendance.”

More to follow.