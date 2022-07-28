Dundee United confirm departure of Mark Connolly to League of Ireland side for undisclosed fee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United defender Mark Connolly has sealed a permanent switch to the League of Ireland.

The Irish defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Derry City after three and a half years at Tannadice.

The 30-year-old has signed for The Candystripes for an undisclosed fee.

Connolly, who had one year left on his contract at United, spent the first half of this year on loan at League of Ireland rivals Dundalk.

Manager Stephen O’Donnell said he had not given up hope of bringing Connolly back to Dundalk after establishing himself as a key player.

Signing for rivals

He will instead join Derry who sit third in the league, two points behind the side Connolly helped into second.

The defender made 67 appearances for United after signing from Crawley Town, scoring once – his first start for the club.

We can confirm defender Mark Connolly has left the club to join League of Ireland side Derry City for an undisclosed fee We'd like to thank Mark for his services in tangerine and wish him all the best for the future 👇 | #UnitedInPursuit — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 28, 2022

Dundee United went on to win the Championship title that season after the season ended prematurely due to the covid pandemic.

A loan spell at Dunfermline followed a snapped cruciate ligament which saw Connolly out injured for around four months.