Dundee United recall Mark Connolly from Dundalk loan – but Oriel Park boss makes ‘do our damnedest’ promise

Dundee United have recalled Mark Connolly from his loan at Dundalk.

However, the League of Ireland outfit remain determined to seal a deal that would see the experienced defender return to Oriel Park in the current transfer window.

Connolly, who has one year left on his contract at Tannadice, joined Dundalk in January and swiftly established himself as a pivotal player, making 20 appearances.

He claimed the Soccer Writers of Ireland Player of the Month award for June.

And boss Stephen O’Donnell has not given up hope of securing a transfer to bring Connolly back to Dundalk, with talks between them and Dundee United now in progress.

O’Donnell told Dundalk’s official media team: “The latest is that we’re trying to come to an agreement with all parties.

“As I’ve said all along, if we have our way then of course we want Mark at the club. Of course we want him to stay. But there are other parties involved.

“We’ll have to see where that takes us.

“We are doing our damnedest and our upmost to keep Mark. I can assure the fans of that. We’re doing all we can to try and keep him and we’ll see where it takes us.”

‘Disappointed’

Despite the absence of Connolly, Dundalk cruised to a 3-0 win over Finn Harps on Friday night to move into second spot in the League of Ireland.

O’Donnell added: “The fans may have been disappointed not to see him involved [on Friday night] but that’s the nature of loans and everyone at the club are doing their best to try and get Mark back.”

Connolly joined United in January 2019 and has played 67 times for the Tangerines, helping the club climb from the doldrums of the Championship under Robbie Neilson.