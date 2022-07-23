Dundee Summer (Bash) Street Festival: Locals invited to marble world record bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hopes are high for a bid to create the world’s largest marble run this weekend as part of Dundee’s Summer (Bash) Streets Festival.

Locals have been invited to take in the record-breaking attempt on Sunday, part of a programme of events celebrating the city’s status as the home of comics.

The United Nations Board of Signiﬁcant Inspiration (UNBOSI) will take over City Square as it creates what is hoped to be the largest loop-de-loop ever completed by a marble.

The effort, set to take place at exactly 3.33pm on Sunday, will be overseen by Deputy Lord Provost Kevin Cordell.

A statement from Dundee City Council’s events team said: “We are delighted to add a Guinness World Record to Dundee’s list of achievements, and look forward to lots of marble fun in the city centre over the weekend.”

Dr Sidney Rann, senior ‘marbleologist’ from UNBOSI, said: “Marbles hold inspiration best when they’ve been exposed to experiences and with so much inspiration we thought we could offer these marbles the chance to have a once-in-a-lifetime, world record-breaking experience.

“We’re asking everyone to come down and cheer these marbles on; bring your marble runs and your own inspired marbles and let’s all set these records together.”

It comes amid a weekend of fun that will see the City Square host an activity tent, waterfall cascade, fire tower and a samba band.

A parade is also due to set off from 3pm on Saturday, with locals encouraged to dress as their favourite comic character.