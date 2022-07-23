BEANOTOWN: Get the kids on the Dundee comic trail this summer with the Blamazing Beanotown Map

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have a good titter at a certain supermarket being rechristened Widl and discover lots more comedy gems around Beanotown’s centre with the help of a map ‘expertly’ drawn by everyone’s favourite mischief maker this summer.

Pick up a copy of the Blamazing Beanotown map and enjoy the fun as Dennis and Gnasher introduce you to all of Dundee’s Beano connections and help to cement the city’s status as world capital of comics.

Coinciding with the appearance of the Hollywood-style Beanotown sign on the Law and events such as the Dennis and Gnash Dash, comic-related exhibition and workshops, the Beanotown map will add to the celebration of all things Beano in Dundee this summer.

As the head of Beano Studios in Scotland, Mike Stirling, explains: the map was first conceived during lockdown in 2020. “The idea came about when our Meadowside Offices were closed and we were working from home,” he says.

“A Beano super-fan was visiting Dundee for the first time and had been really excited about visiting Beano Towers. Due to Covid restrictions we couldn’t make that dream come true, but to compensate we created an impromptu walking tour of the city that took in the amazing comic history, as well as all the other cool stuff happening we’re all proud to show off about.”

The map is a real showcase for the City of Discovery and its comic connections and has been made available to the public as part of Dundee’s (Bash) Street Festival this summer.

According to Mike: “When we heard about plans for a Beanotown theme for the Summer Street Festival this year, we realised it could great way for families to show off the city’s creative heritage to younger folks who maybe aren’t already aware, not to mention the thousands of tourists here for the golf and graduations. Dundee has never really shouted about our claim to being the World Capital of Comics until now.”

The eye-catching map is the work of mischief-maker in chief, Dennis the Menace, “although he had a little bit of help from an amazing young artist at Beano, named Ed Stockham,” Mike admits. “In the spirit of Beano comic strips it’s packed with wee jokes you maybe don’t spot until you’ve pored over it.”

“My favourite part is the shape of the route, which has a subtle joke I’m hoping true Beano fans will be quick to spot. But local folks and tourists alike will spot loads of illustrated gags that make real life appear larger than life as they walk round.

“The idea is that Gnasher is guiding you to discover the places that make Dundee the undisputed comics capital of the world! It takes around an hour to complete the entire trial, and when you do, you can collect a special Gnasher sticker from the Beano Fun Factory at our HQ in Albert Square”

Exhibition

Any Beano fans who are lucky enough to finish the trail and make it to Beano HQ before Sunday will also be able to access a fantastic insight into the roots of the comic in Dundee. “We’ve created a special free exhibition that completes the story and explains why we believe Dundee’s rebellious spirit is the secret behind Beano’s success. Simply put, it’s the only place in the world where Beano could happen,” explains Mike, who is a passionate advocate of Dennis the Menace and Beano as a unique product of the city.

For artist Ed Stockham, being involved with creating content for Beano Studios is something of a dream come true. “I mean, I can’t believe how much I’ve lucked out,” he laughs. “I basically get to draw funny stuff and make up stupid jokes all day. Every week pretty much brings something different – one moment I’m doing book covers, the next I’m adding googly eyes on stuff for Beano.com, then I’m doodling with kids on a visit to a school or wondering round Google Streetview!”

The map was actually drawn with the help of Streetview as Ed is based in Beano Studios in London and wasn’t able to visit Dundee in person when he was working on the project. He was still able to have a lot of fun exploring even if he was relying on past and virtual trips. “I’ve had the honour and privilege of visiting sunny Dundee a few times so could draw on a few memories from then – if you’ll excuse the pun!” he explains. “Though, mostly I just spent a couple of days wondering around the city on Google Streetview, soaking it all in and trying not to get too tangled in all the cool little side streets!”

Drawing the map in the style of Dennis came easy to Ed, “I’ve had a bit of practice recently drawing Dennis’ Manual of Mischief sections in our Dennis & Gnasher Boomic series,” he says. “Really, it’s just the most fun to draw like Dennis. You’ve just got to shut off any hang-ups that there are ‘proper’ ways to draw, embrace that confidence that Dennis has that every idea he comes up with is the best idea EVER, and just draw as fast and loose as possible.

“It’s honestly the definition of free hand!”

There are a few hidden gems scattered across the map that will appeal to Beano fans and anyone who knows Dennis, Minnie and Gnasher well. Ed doesn’t want to give too much away though, “There are definitely a few nods to the real Beanotown scattered about: Widl and the famous Beanotown Pool slide coming out of the top DCT HQ to name a couple.” he says.

“I don’t want to give too many away because it’s more fun to discover them yourself and make up little stories of your own with all the little details – you might even find one I didn’t even put in there!”

Bash Street origins

The Blamazing Beanotown map also features a list of ten locations that have been key to the development of the comic with information on why they are so important to the city and its famous striped-jersey-wearing export. Did you know that the Bash Street kids were based on children in the playground at Dundee High School in the 1950s? Or that Albert Square was once home to an archery ground?

These facts and a whole lot more are included on the back of the map – look out for appearances by a dragon-slaying Minnie the Minx and an unamused member of the royal family!

INFO

The Blamazing Beanotown Map: uncover the secrets of the World capital of Comics, Dundee, as told by Dennis, Minnie and Gnasher. Follow their footsteps around the must-see locations connected with comics of the past, present and future! Starting from The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery & Museum, a forty-minute accessible (interactive) family walking tour.

Remember to ask for your stamp at The McManus or DC Thomson when you’re finished!

Maps are available from: The McManus and DC Thomson Meadowside office reception while stocks last.