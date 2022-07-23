COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant’s family again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland have failed the family of Allan Bryant on more than one occasion.

It’s been more than eight years since the 23-year-old from Glenrothes disappeared from Styx nightclub less than a mile from his home.

In that time officers have found no trace of Allan except CCTV footage collected from outside the club.

CCTV footage his parents spent seven months fighting Police Scotland to get released.

Now that same organisation won’t even tell the family who is in charge of the investigation into finding their son.

They don’t even have the courtesy to tell them if anyone is in charge.

Allan’s parents last heard from Police Scotland more than three months ago when then lead investigator DCI Kevin Houliston retired.

They were promised that someone would be in touch soon to say who was taking over the case. That promise appears to have been broken.

This is a family who have suffered through eight years of unimaginable torture – the least they deserve is to know that someone is still looking for their child.

And to know who that person is.

That Police Scotland cannot say who, if anyone, is in charge of a case sitting with the Major Investigation Team is shameful.

‘Who is in charge’ is a simple question that should have a simple answer – but an answer that means an incredible amount to parents who every day wonder what has happened to their boy.

Unfortunately, refusing to answer questions appears to have become the norm for Police Scotland when it comes to Allan’s case.

They appear to want to hide from any and all scrutiny. Even on the most simple of requests.

In a recent documentary by The Courier, Police Scotland refused to answer 16 detailed questions regarding Allan’s case.

So now it must be asked, why are Police Scotland refusing to communicate with Allan’s family, with anyone, on such basic yet fundamental questions relating to this eight-year-old unsolved case?

It is certainly not for the benefit of Allan’s loved ones.