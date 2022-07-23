COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant’s family again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Comment

COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland have failed Allan Bryant’s family again

By The Courier
July 23 2022, 10.00am Updated: July 23 2022, 12.01pm
Allan Bryant's parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan
Parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Degan

Police Scotland have failed the family of Allan Bryant on more than one occasion.

It’s been more than eight years since the 23-year-old from Glenrothes disappeared from Styx nightclub less than a mile from his home.

In that time officers have found no trace of Allan except CCTV footage collected from outside the club.

CCTV footage his parents spent seven months fighting Police Scotland to get released.

Now that same organisation won’t even tell the family who is in charge of the investigation into finding their son.

They don’t even have the courtesy to tell them if anyone is in charge.

Allan’s parents last heard from Police Scotland more than three months ago when then lead investigator DCI Kevin Houliston retired.

Missing Allan Bryant.
Glenrothes man Allan Bryant has not been seen since leaving a nightclub in the town in November 2013.

They were promised that someone would be in touch soon to say who was taking over the case. That promise appears to have been broken.

This is a family who have suffered through eight years of unimaginable torture – the least they deserve is to know that someone is still looking for their child.

And to know who that person is.

That Police Scotland cannot say who, if anyone, is in charge of a case sitting with the Major Investigation Team is shameful.

‘Who is in charge’ is a simple question that should have a simple answer – but an answer that means an incredible amount to parents who every day wonder what has happened to their boy.

CCTV footage of Allan Bryant outside Styx nightclub.
Police released CCTV footage of Allan Bryant leaving Styx nightclub seven months after his disappearance.

Unfortunately, refusing to answer questions appears to have become the norm for Police Scotland when it comes to Allan’s case.

They appear to want to hide from any and all scrutiny. Even on the most simple of requests.

In a recent documentary by The Courier, Police Scotland refused to answer 16 detailed questions regarding Allan’s case.

So now it must be asked, why are Police Scotland refusing to communicate with Allan’s family, with anyone, on such basic yet fundamental questions relating to this eight-year-old unsolved case?

It is certainly not for the benefit of Allan’s loved ones.

A Short Walk Home: Our documentary examines Allan Bryant’s disappearance from Glenrothes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier