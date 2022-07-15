Beanotown: What is happening at Meadowside during the the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The city of Dundee is being transformed into Beanotown over the next week with plenty of activities for families to get involved with.

But what can kids and and parents expect to get up to when the Beano takes over the City of Discovery – and will the Beano headquarters at Meadowside be hosting any events?

We’ve pulled together a list of activities to get stuck into over the next few days!

What is happening at Meadowside?

There will copies of the Beano, activity sheets and comic competitions taking place every day at DC Thomson’s headquarters at Meadowside from July 14 to 24.

Additional activity sessions will also be hosted by the team behind the Beano- which should especially appeal to the comic lovers!

These will be on:

Thursday July 21 between 1:30pm and 4pm – craft session – this will involve creating your own Gnasher bookmark, door hanger and banana-copter with the help of the brilliant Beano team

Tuesday July 19, 1:30pm – 4pm – come along and create your very own comic character and finish your own comic story alongside the Beano writers

Members of the public can enter Meadowside via the revolving door opposite The McManus. Accessible entry point on Euclid Crescent.

What other events are taking place?

A variety of free and family-friendly activities will be held in an exciting programme featuring talks, special events, exhibitions, screenings, trails, workshops, and colourful performances.

One of the main activities will bet the “funnest family fun run” – the world’s very first Dennis and Gnash Dash.

The July 17 event will turn Dundee’s streets red and black in tribute to the naughtiest schoolboy in town.

All ages are welcome to run, walk, wheel or hop the route dressed in the legendary Dennis the Menace colours with Gnasher look-a-likes also welcome.

The dash starts and finishes in City Square, with a circular route that can be run twice to make approximately 4km, or once if 2km is enough.

Free outdoor performances will also be on offer at City Square across both weekends, and a character parade on July 23 will see participants dress up in their favourite comic book costumes.

And there is the Blamazing Beanotown Trail Map, specially designed by Beano, which will guide festival-goers around key Dundee hotspots associated with the famous comic characters.