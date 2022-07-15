Beanotown: What is happening at Meadowside during the the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Beanotown: What is happening at Meadowside during the the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival?

By Laura Devlin
July 15 2022, 4.45pm
Dundee will become Beanotown for the Summer (Bash) Streets Festival.
The city of Dundee is being transformed into Beanotown over the next week with plenty of activities for families to get involved with.

But what can kids and and parents expect to get up to when the Beano takes over the City of Discovery – and will the Beano headquarters at Meadowside be hosting any events?

We’ve pulled together a list of activities to get stuck into over the next few days!

What is happening at Meadowside?

There will copies of the Beano, activity sheets and comic competitions taking place every day at DC Thomson’s headquarters at Meadowside from July 14 to 24.

Additional activity sessions will also be hosted by the team behind the Beano- which should especially appeal to the comic lovers!

These will be on:

  • Thursday July 21 between 1:30pm and 4pm  – craft session –  this will involve creating your own Gnasher bookmark, door hanger and banana-copter with the help of the brilliant Beano team
  • Tuesday July 19, 1:30pm – 4pm – come along and create your very own comic character and finish your own comic story alongside the Beano writers

Members of the public can enter Meadowside via the revolving door opposite The McManus.  Accessible entry point on Euclid Crescent.

General view of the Meadowside building. Steve Brown / DCT Media

What other events are taking place?

A variety of free and family-friendly activities will be held in an exciting programme featuring talks, special events, exhibitions, screenings, trails, workshops, and colourful performances.

One of the main activities will bet the “funnest family fun run” – the world’s very first Dennis and Gnash Dash.

The July 17 event will turn Dundee’s streets red and black in tribute to the naughtiest schoolboy in town.

All ages are welcome to run, walk, wheel or hop the route dressed in the legendary Dennis the Menace colours with Gnasher look-a-likes also welcome.

The dash starts and finishes in City Square, with a circular route that can be run twice to make approximately 4km, or once if 2km is enough.

Free outdoor performances will also be on offer at City Square across both weekends, and a character parade on July 23 will see participants dress up in their favourite comic book costumes.

And there is the Blamazing Beanotown Trail Map, specially designed by Beano, which will guide festival-goers around key Dundee hotspots associated with the famous comic characters.

Why is there a huge BEAN sign on Dundee Law?

