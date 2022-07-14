Why is there a huge BEAN sign on Dundee Law? By Amie Flett July 14 2022, 8.40pm Updated: July 14 2022, 9.26pm 0 Work has began on a giant sign reading 'Beanotown' as part of Dundee's Beano festival. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee at sea! Gary Bowyer takes delighted Dark Blues stars for dip at Tay aqua park Oor Wullie signed by superstar DJ Calvin Harris unveiled at Dundee exhibition Return of World Karate Championships could boost Dundee economy by £10 million World Karate Championships return to Dundee bringing £10m boost to city