David Law insists he quickly settled into major setting in first round of Open Championship

David Law quickly felt at home on his major debut in the first round of the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Aberdeen’s Law recorded a level par round of 72, which puts him firmly in contention to make the cut.

Law qualified for the tournament after finishing tied fourth at the Horizon Irish Open a fortnight ago.

Although his round took more than six hours on a day of slow play at the Old Course, Law says the adulation of the home crowd made his maiden major experience a memorable one.

Law said: “I got a big cheer on the first tee which was nice. I managed to get it relatively down the middle, although the second shot at the first wasn’t quite so nice.

“I snuck away there with a par, I holed a nice 10-footer and that settled me down.

“From there I felt pretty comfortable to be honest.

“It was a long day, it was really slow. Around the turn there are that many holes that cross over.

“It was good though, the crowds were excellent and it was nice to be out there.

“It was a day you had to keep your concentration because if you switch off at all, you can hit one 20 or 30 yards through the back of the green.”

Law recorded back-to-back bogeys in his front nine, however he revived his round in spectacular fashion with a run of three birdies in the course of five holes.

Although a bogey five at the 17th brought him back to level par, Law was thoroughly satisfied with his day’s work.

He added: “It was tricky, it was firm and pretty windy.

“All-in-all I was happy with that. I got it going on the back nine but even on the front nine, I was a couple over but I didn’t feel like I had done anything wrong.

“I played decent stuff and of my two dropped shots, one was at a par four which was a drive and a four iron. At the other one, I putted off the green at a par five when I was on in two, and I made six.

“At 16 I holed about an 18 or 20 footer from off the side of the green which was really good.

“I got a big roar from the grandstand. It was nice to pick one up there, especially going into 17.

“The wind switched when we were on that tee so I actually played that shot into the wind, which we were not expecting. It was nice to pick one up there.

“I think that was a decent effort.”