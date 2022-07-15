Verdant Works host poignant tribute to the last days of the jute industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Verdant Works host poignant tribute to the last days of the jute industry

By Caroline Spencer
July 15 2022, 4.49pm
The Last of the Tay Spinners is showing at Verdant Works
The Last of the Tay Spinners is showing at Verdant Works

Verdant Works captures the waning days of the jute industry in a new photography exhibition

The Last of the Tay Spinners takes a look back at one of the defining industries of Dundee – the jute mill.

The work of curator Andrew Cronshaw, the photographs are a poignant insight into
the final days of Taybank Works, the last jute manufacturer.

Capturing the last days of jute

Andrew was able to capture life inside the mill before its closure in 1998.

He says: “The idea for the exhibition at Verdant Works was conceived more than 20 years ago as a retirement project.

“Having reached retirement, to my astonishment it has taken three years to design
and prepare.”

To go with story by Caroline Spencer. The Last of the Tay Spinners photography exhibition opens at Verdant Works. Picture shows; The Last of the Tay Spinners. Dundee. Supplied by Mel Ruth Oakley Date; Unknown

Before retirement, Andrew previously worked as a research scientist at the University of Edinburgh.

Along with photography, he also painted beautiful portraits of a few of the jute mill workers.

He hopes some of the people featured may pop into the exhibition.

He says: “We’re hoping that someone will say ‘Oh that’s so and so!’ and then they come in and see themselves, it would be really nice.”

Shaping Dundee’s character

Curator for Dundee Heritage Trust Mel Ruth Oakley adds: “These are an important record of a significant moment in Dundee’s history and the story of jute in the city.”

“This is such an important moment in our city, part of the industry that this city was built on; jute, jam and journalism.

“To now have that moment captured and displayed in the museum dedicated to jute is really poignant.”

The industry had a major affect on Dundee character and culture, according to Mel.

She says: “Jute was such an important part of the city; the architecture, our attitude, our dialect, even our accent all comes from this industry. To lose the industry had such a big impact on Dundee.

“Dundee is going through regeneration now and we’re really building ourselves up as an amazing place to work, to live and to visit, so to have this exhibition here really brings it all together.”

The exhibition opens Saturday July 16 and runs until October.

More at verdantworks.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]