Emma Russell: Dad of Tayside and Fife’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete speaks of pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Emma Russell: Dad of Tayside and Fife’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete speaks of pride

By Poppy Watson
July 28 2022, 6.12pm Updated: July 28 2022, 8.42pm
(From left to right) Dad Stuart with wife Julia and daughters Laura, 17, and Emma.
(From left to right) Dad Stuart with wife Julia and daughters Laura, 17, and Emma.

The proud dad of Tayside and Fife’s youngest Commonwealth Games athlete has spoken of his daughter’s “nervous excitement” ahead of her first race on Friday.

18-year-old Emma Russell from Dunfermline is one of 24 swimmers representing Scotland at the Birmingham 2022 games, which kicked off on Thursday.

Emma, a former Woodmill High School pupil, has already tasted success on the international stage.

Commonwealth Games is ‘new experience’

She won gold in the 4×100 metre freestyle relay and 4×200 metre freestyle relay at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest last year.

As the eyes of the world turn to Birmingham, we spoke to dad Stuart Russell, 50, who will be cheering her on from the sidelines, alongside wife Julia, 48.

Emma Russell, 18.

Although freestyle sprint swimmer Emma is no stranger to international competitions, Stuart says the Commonwealth Games is a totally new experience for her.

He said: “There’s a lot of nervous excitement.

“She’s not been to a games format event before, where there’s an opening and closing ceremony, and all the hype around that.

“She’s really enjoying it and is really excited to be down there and representing her country.”

Swimming hopeful Emma Russell.

Emma, who is among 250 athletes on Team Scotland, discovered her talent for swimming at the age of 11.

Despite having never had a formal lesson before, she was inspired to get in the pool after spying her friend’s impressive wall of swimming medals at a sleepover.

Stuart agreed to take her along to Carnegie Swimming Club, where she was soon identified as a potential star.

Stuart said: “She progressed through the club ranks really quickly — she just had a natural ability.

“She was identified as having a lot of potential.”

Emma, aged 11, after her first competition win.

It was at this stage the family decided to move clubs to give her a “real opportunity” to succeed.

Emma was enrolled at Heart of Midlothian swimming club in Edinburgh, which trains at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

‘Mad rush’ between training sessions and school

But it wasn’t easy balancing her early morning training sessions in Edinburgh with her school work.

Stuart, who works in IT for a telephone company, said: “The morning sessions started at 5.30am, so we had to be up at 4am on a Monday morning and a Wednesday morning.

“We would jump in the car with breakfast and her school clothes and so on, fire over to the Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

“She would do her two-hour training session. I would go to the gym or sometimes just sleep in the car.

“And then it was a kind of mad rush back to get back to school for starting at 8.40am.

“She used to eat breakfast going back and dry her hair in the car with the fans on full as we drove through traffic and got back over the bridge.

“Doing that for a number of years is a fairly significant commitment.”

Emma kept her training up during lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown presented another challenge to Emma’s athletic career – the closure of public swimming pools.

Wanting to avoid a gap in Emma’s training, her two grans clubbed together to buy her a 9,000-litre, 12-foot swimming pool for the garden.

The purchase meant that Emma, who now studies business management with sport at Stirling University, was able to maintain her fitness levels throughout the public health crisis.

Stuart said: “She was in that unheated pool as much as she possibly could be, depending on the weather.

“I made her a harness and put a sort of bungee system against the garden fence, just to tether her really, and she was able to swim against the resistance of the fence.”

Emma has been tipped to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Emma now trains at Stirling University’s national swimming academy, alongside athletes including Olympic gold medallist Duncan Scott, 25.

Stuart said: “Duncan’s done so much, he’s a very highly-decorated athlete, and to swim with him has been a bit of an eye opener and a bit of a privilege as well.

“She said recently that that’s who her inspiration is and someone she can look up as a sort of role model.”

Tipped to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics

Emma, who is part of the British Swimming’s World Class Programme (WCP), has been tipped to compete in the Olympics herself.

Stuart said: “Obviously, a lot can happen between here and 2024 in Paris.

“There’s a whole lot of things that are in the balance – fitness, health, how the training goes, whether she is in the World Class Programme.

“But she has got a desire to go there and try and qualify for training to be a GB Olympian in Paris. That is her goal.”

Emma’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games has included swimming six days a week – sometimes twice in one day – as well as regular strength and conditioning sessions.

She will compete in a series of races at the event, including the relay heats on Friday, the 50m freestyle on Saturday and the 100m freestyle on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]