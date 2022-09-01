St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of schedule

By Eric Nicolson
September 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 1 2022, 11.55am
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.

Callum Davidson has backed Daniel Phillips to be a St Johnstone success story.

And the Perth boss admitted he had planned to introduce the former Watford man into his first team gradually rather than throw him into the deep end.

But a central midfield injury crisis forced his hand.

Phillips impressed on debut against Rangers but was less effective when Aberdeen visited McDiarmid Park and toiled at Tynecastle.

Davidson’s faith in the 21-year-old hasn’t diminished, though.

“We had to accelerate Dan’s debut against Rangers,” he said.

“I’ve been in that situation myself – coming into a team. It can be hard when you haven’t been part of pre-season.

“He has to get used to the pace of the league. It’s probably more frenetic up here, especially at Tynecastle.

St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips tackles Lawrence Shankland.
St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips tackles Lawrence Shankland.

“You can see there is quality but there are little things he needs to get better at.

“He’s still a young man, he has a bright future and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“The ideal situation would have been to ease him in.

“A couple of weeks ago I had four centre midfielders – a good blend of experience and youth.”

Murray Davidson and Melker Hallberg are both “touch and go” to feature against St Mirren on Saturday.

Cammy MacPherson has now had a thigh operation, with the recovery period expected to be 12 weeks.

