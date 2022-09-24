Perth abattoir greenhouse gas leak response leaves serious questions unanswered

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Serious questions remain unanswered regarding a massive leak of greenhouse gases from a Perth abattoir.

Pollutant data released this month shows that Anglo Beef Processors (ABP) in Perth was the site of Scotland’s largest accidental greenhouse gas release.

Local politicians have said they remain concerned about the scale of the leak and have asked for an urgent meeting with meat processor ABP and regulator the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The leak came from a refrigeration “machine failure”, but the company has not yet revealed exactly when the incident happened or how long the faulty unit was left in operation.

The company has now installed a new refrigeration system.

How much greenhouse gas leaked?

The meat processing factory, based in Inveralmond Industrial Estate, could be responsible for 0.91% of Scotland’s total greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.

That’s based on Sepa statistics, giving a worse case scenario figure in carbon dioxide equivalent (kg CO2e).

Carbon dioxide equivalent is the standard worldwide measurement for the greenhouse gas emissions that drive climate change.

It allows people to compare the climate impact of various industrial sectors, goods and services.

We calculated that the Perth abattoir leak was the emissions equivalent to:

Producing 41,892,750 Big Macs

Driving from Dundee to Perth in a petrol car 16,086,268 times

Traveling from Perth to Edinburgh by bus 18,728,171 times

Flying from Dundee to London return 346,648 times

The leak came to light after Sepa published its Scottish Pollutant Release Inventory (SPRI) data for 2021.

Out of the 827 Scottish facilities included in the report, this leak was responsible for 87% of Scotland’s total hydrofluorocarbons emissions in 2021.

Those so-called F-gases are powerful greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

Greens demand urgent meeting

Mark Ruskell is a Green MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife.

“I am seriously concerned to hear about this major leak of such a potent greenhouse gas from a meat processor in Perth,” he said.

“For one incident alone to account for 87% of the total hydrofluorocarbon emissions in Scotland in 2021 is deeply worrying.

“Hydrofluorocarbons are seriously damaging to the environment and our climate and, as such, industries must take comprehensive measures to prevent incidents like this from occurring.

“I will be contacting Sepa urgently for an update on the investigation.”

SNP MP Pete Wishart said: “I am deeply concerned about the scale of pollution caused by the gas leak at Anglo Beef Processors.

“As Scotland presses on with its ambitious net-zero target, it is absolutely vital that enterprises have the necessary safety measures in place to prevent incidents like this from happening.

“The simple fact is that we cannot afford setbacks like this at a time when the climate emergency is rapidly worsening.”

This comes after a summer of extreme heat and drought warnings.

Climate change makes extreme weather like this more likely.

ABP must ensure gas leak is ‘never repeated’

Mr Wishart added: “In light of Sepa’s findings, I am seeking to arrange a meeting with ABP.

“I want to discuss what happened in more detail. And to make sure they have a plan in place so that this is never repeated.”

Sepa’s Carbon reduction, Energy and Industry team is currently investigating the incident.

The investigation will determine whether ABP face any further enforcement action.

We asked ABP when the incident happened and for how long the faulty unit was left in operation.

The company responded by sending the same statement it circulated immediately after the leak came to light.

The firm’s spokesman said they are “co-operating fully” with Sepa.

A Sepa spokeswoman said they could not comment while the investigation was ongoing.