Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is ‘second largest’ in Europe

By Peter John Meiklem
September 20 2022, 4.59pm
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth
Beef carcases at ABP in Perth.

A “machine failure” in a Perth slaughterhouse refrigeration system has resulted in a massive greenhouse gas leak into the atmosphere.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) staff are investigating the incident at Anglo Beef Processors (ABP) in Perth.

The “major accidental release” of fluorinated gases (F-gases) is the second largest accidental release in the food and drink sector in Europe, the regulator confirmed.

F-gases are powerful greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.

Sepa staff identified a large accidental release from the Inveralmond Industrial Estate  in February 2022 when the company submitted information for its mandatory Scottish Pollutant Release Inventory (SPRI).

The leak represents 87% of the total hydrofluorocarbon emissions from all sectors in Scotland for 2021, Sepa confirmed

This resulted in a significant increase in this pollutant – around 112% – compared to 2020.

Sepa investigation ongoing

Sepa’s Carbon reduction, Energy and Industry team have begun an investigation into the cause.

This investigation is currently ongoing and the regulator’s staff will determine whether any enforcement action is required as a result of its findings.

The leak emerged as Sepa officials revealed greenhouse gas emissions from regulated industrial sites fell by 5% between 2020 and 2021.

ABP Perth at Inveralmond Industrial Estate in 2017.

Jo Green is acting Chief Executive of Sepa.

“The data that the SPRI holds is vital to helping us understand how changes are impacting on our environment both directly and indirectly, ensuring Scotland can identify priority areas to reduce releases and track progress.

“Scotland has a clear vision to become a Net Zero society, with ambitious plans for a just transition.

“The latest data continues to see greenhouse gases from Scottish industry continue the long-term downward trend.”

ABP Perth team replaces refrigeration system

Workers slaughter around 1,500 cattle from across Scotland every week at the Perth plant, which employs hundreds of staff.

ABP food group is one of Europe’s leading privately-owned food processors.

The company announced a near £18 million investment in the plant in 2018.

The Scottish Government contributed £4m from its Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation (FPMC) grant scheme.

An ABP spokesperson said the company has replaced the refrigeration system linked to the accident.

He said: “This was an accidental release which occurred following machine failure and once we became aware of the problem, our team took the appropriate corrective action.

“A new refrigeration system has subsequently been installed. We are co-operating fully with Sepa as part of their review process.”

