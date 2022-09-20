MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel deep shame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel deep shame

By Martel Maxwell
September 20 2022, 5.04pm Updated: September 20 2022, 5.05pm
Dundee United fans broke a moment of silence for the Queen at Ibrox. Picture: SNS/DCT Media.
“You know what I like about your column? You don’t make it political.”

This was one man’s opener which struck me as I opened my inbox this week.

It might not sound much of a compliment, but it struck a chord with me and meant a lot.

He was referring to my opinion that you could like, respect or love the Queen without it being political.

And this sentiment came to mind again when news broke of Dundee United fans singing (if you don’t mind, I’m not even going to repeat what they sang but it was deeply disrespectful about the Queen) during a minute’s silence at Ibrox.

Whether the naivety of youth, being swept up by their peers, or too much beer played its part, one day they will surely look themselves in the mirror and feel deep shame.

That might have been the morning after with a sore ear, or it might be a day much later, when they face their own maker and realise that Queen Elizabeth II was a human being.

They wouldn’t want it sung about themselves or their mother. Human life is precious and sacred and they insulted it gravely.

United fans’ chant brought shame on Dundee

I say this as someone with no allegiance to either Dens or Tannadice – my family are split down the middle, and the same column would be written had it been Dundee fans.

We’ve all done things we regret and frankly I wouldn’t wish that level of remorse on anyone.

But like many, I feel deeply hurt that it happened at all, and that the name of our proud city is attached to it.

Was this a misplaced sense of ‘politics’? That because Rangers are traditionally a team which has fans that support the Union and royals, they should rally as a point of difference against them?

With the Queen being Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, these fans disrespected everyone who has ever fought for Queen and country – perhaps even an ancestor of their own.

These United fans were not alone. There were the Celtic fans who made hateful chants during a game and some others groups, but thankfully they were in the minority.

One might argue the royal family are the antithesis of democracy and liberal thinking; that they are over-privileged and over-entitled and how can that be fair in a country where abject poverty and deprivation exists?

It’s a valid argument. And yet those who denigrate a human life – not least one who did not chose her role but who gave her life to it – are really showing they are the opposite of liberal themselves.

If they truly believe in equality for all, they most certainly do not tell people they cannot love or grieve; much less disrespect the departed while others mourn.

Football doesn’t need to ‘make it political’

At times of extreme emotion, politics can sail dangerously close to football. It is ingrained in us to choose a team and stick with it for life.

It shows loyalty, love and respect through the hard times and the good. There is everything to admire about this.

Yet attributing the same principles to regimented or hateful views in the name of ‘politics’ is quite another thing.

You could argue that for a column which started off saying it was “not political”, this mentions a lot of politics.

But I would disagree. I’ll say it again: Every human should respect every other human life. And if you can’t do that, you should hang your head in shame.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

