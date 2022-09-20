MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel deep shame

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“You know what I like about your column? You don’t make it political.”

This was one man’s opener which struck me as I opened my inbox this week.

It might not sound much of a compliment, but it struck a chord with me and meant a lot.

He was referring to my opinion that you could like, respect or love the Queen without it being political.

And this sentiment came to mind again when news broke of Dundee United fans singing (if you don’t mind, I’m not even going to repeat what they sang but it was deeply disrespectful about the Queen) during a minute’s silence at Ibrox.

Whether the naivety of youth, being swept up by their peers, or too much beer played its part, one day they will surely look themselves in the mirror and feel deep shame.

That might have been the morning after with a sore ear, or it might be a day much later, when they face their own maker and realise that Queen Elizabeth II was a human being.

They wouldn’t want it sung about themselves or their mother. Human life is precious and sacred and they insulted it gravely.

United fans’ chant brought shame on Dundee

I say this as someone with no allegiance to either Dens or Tannadice – my family are split down the middle, and the same column would be written had it been Dundee fans.

We’ve all done things we regret and frankly I wouldn’t wish that level of remorse on anyone.

But like many, I feel deeply hurt that it happened at all, and that the name of our proud city is attached to it.

A final farewell to our Queen, near Dundee 💙 💔 🤍 pic.twitter.com/A26AYogVbJ — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) September 11, 2022

Was this a misplaced sense of ‘politics’? That because Rangers are traditionally a team which has fans that support the Union and royals, they should rally as a point of difference against them?

With the Queen being Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, these fans disrespected everyone who has ever fought for Queen and country – perhaps even an ancestor of their own.

These United fans were not alone. There were the Celtic fans who made hateful chants during a game and some others groups, but thankfully they were in the minority.

One might argue the royal family are the antithesis of democracy and liberal thinking; that they are over-privileged and over-entitled and how can that be fair in a country where abject poverty and deprivation exists?

It’s a valid argument. And yet those who denigrate a human life – not least one who did not chose her role but who gave her life to it – are really showing they are the opposite of liberal themselves.

If they truly believe in equality for all, they most certainly do not tell people they cannot love or grieve; much less disrespect the departed while others mourn.

Football doesn’t need to ‘make it political’

At times of extreme emotion, politics can sail dangerously close to football. It is ingrained in us to choose a team and stick with it for life.

It shows loyalty, love and respect through the hard times and the good. There is everything to admire about this.

Yet attributing the same principles to regimented or hateful views in the name of ‘politics’ is quite another thing.

You could argue that for a column which started off saying it was “not political”, this mentions a lot of politics.

But I would disagree. I’ll say it again: Every human should respect every other human life. And if you can’t do that, you should hang your head in shame.