Son fulfils promise to stage exhibition of late mother’s art in Dundee

An art exhibition featuring the work of the late Rosemary Matheson-Dear will be held in Dundee on Saturday and Sunday.

Shortly before the former art teacher died last summer, her son, Jonathan, promised to stage the event.

A Life In Pictures will take place at 324 Blackness Road, the home Rosemary shared with her husband, Denis, a dentist, for many years.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday March 25 and Sunday March 26. Admission to £5 which will go to Guide Dogs, a cause close to Rosemary’s heart.

Jonathan said: “Guide Dogs was her favourite charity, and I had the privilege over the years to help her train five puppies, three of which became fully fledged Guide Dogs.

“We also named another puppy Denis in honour of my dad and I believe he is also now a Guide Dog.

“At the exhibition, there will be a silent auction, a special game, a competition to win a picture, a sale of some flower paintings, free wine and refreshments, music and an opportunity to see all 25 of mum’s famous hedgehog Christmas cards.

“The Guide Dogs Scotland charity have been very encouraging about the event and we hope that some of their volunteers may join us at some point over the weekend.”

Rosemary Matheson-Dear worked in a number of Dundee primary schools including St Peter and Paul, St Columba’s and Ancrum Road before joining the staff of Harris Academy in 1972, a role she held until taking early retirement in 1985.

In later years she took on freelance graphic art commissions for the council and also tutored residents at Roxburghe House, Dundee.

Rosemary also served as a president of Dundee District Girls’ Brigade, was a president of Harris Academy Former Pupils’ Association, and was a Ladies Circle member.

Andrea Williams, community fundraising relationship manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Denis and Rosemary volunteered for a number of years for our charity, raising five guide dog puppies, two of which went on to become fully fledged guide dogs.

“We would like to thank Jonathan for organising this exhibition in aid of Guide Dogs. It’s an incredible gesture in memory of his wonderful parents, who changed lives through their voluntary roles.

“Guide Dogs relies on donations and the funds raised at this event will help us to support more people with sight loss to live actively, independently and well.”