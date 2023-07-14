Rejected 159-house Forfar plan going to Scottish Government appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rejected 159-house Forfar plan going to Scottish Government appeal

Planning councillors unanimously refused Muir Homes' bid for the site at Westfield earlier this year.

By Graham Brown
Muir Homes want to build on farmland opposite Orchardbank business park in Forfar. Image: Google Maps
A bid to build almost 160 houses in Forfar will go to appeal with the Scottish Government after it was refused by Angus councillors.

In April, Muir Homes said it was “astonished” the Westfield plan was rejected by the area’s planning committee.

Development standards committee members unanimously followed the recommendation of officials to refuse the application.

Revised scheme

It was a re-drawn proposal for farmland beside the A94 Glamis Road after an earlier 136-house scheme was withdrawn at the 11th hour.

But the fresh blueprint was criticised for design failings and the location of a playpark near the busy road.

The sloping site sits opposite Orchardbank business park.

At the planning meeting, Muir said the council report contained “sweeping statements” about the application.

Muir Homes application for housing at Westfield in Forfar.
The firm has now lodged the detail of its appeal with Scottish Ministers.

A Reporter is due to be allocated to the case.

Allocated site for housing

Muir Homes said: “The principle of residential development on the appeal site is not at issue.

“Indeed, the council acknowledges the strong public interest in providing homes on allocated land…to meet local housing land requirements.

“There are no technical reasons for refusing permission.

“The development has been carefully designed in light of the site’s characteristics and constraints rather than slavish adherence to supplementary guidance which is more suited for dense urban developments.”

At the March planning meeting, one councillor highlighted the development’s potential impact on the A90 Lochlands junction.

Lochlands junction at the southern end of the Forfar by-pass.
Transport Scotland did not object to the Muir plan.

But Montrose SNP member Bill Duff suggested Muir would get off “scot free” from contributing to an upgrade of the junction on the Forfar bypass.

Lochlands is the only bypass crossing which is not grade-separated.

Muir say they have built more than 300 homes in Angus in the past two decades.

In addition, the firm constructed council offices at Orchardbank as well as the Guide Dogs for the Blind training centre and petrol station.

What happens now?

The appeal is ready to be allocated to a Reporter in the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division.

Angus Council has until July 25 to submit its response.

Members of the public can make their representations until August 1.

Any representations received by that deadline will be passed to the planning authority and Muir Homes for their comments.

