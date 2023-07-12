Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women who spoke up

A mother whose daughter testified against Logan Doig has hailed the strength of the women who stood up to the serial rapist in court.

Doig, 23, was this week handed a 12-and-a-half year extended sentence after being convicted of raping and sexually assaulting four young women, and sexually assaulting a fifth.

The attacks took place in Forfar, Kirriemuir, Dundee and Edinburgh.

In total, he was convicted of 12 separate offences which took place between 2015 and 2020, when he was aged between 15 and 21.

Doig, of Kirriemuir, Angus, was condemned by judge Lord Clark for blaming his accusers and refusing to accept responsibility for his sexual crimes.

He will serve nine-and-a-half years in prison.

The mum, who cannot be identified, says the case reinforces the need to report abusive conduct.

She told The Courier: “The girls have all been so strong and from the word go Tayside Police have been excellent.

“The prosecutor and his staff, plus the court staff, were amazing and so supportive.

“Due to Covid this took such a long time to get from initial statements to the sentencing, but at every stage the victims were kept informed.

“These girls, although some just teenagers, have been so brave and can hopefully go on to have happy and fulfilling lives.”

She added: “This was probably the first relationship for some of these girls and highlights to all young people – whether male or female – that if someone belittles you, makes you feel uncomfortable or hurts you in any way, then it is not love and to tell someone.”

‘Another rapist off the streets’

Some of Doig’s victims have since taken to social media to express relief that their attacker is now behind bars.

Rape survivor Ellie Wilson, who has been campaigning for justice reform since her attacker Daniel MacFarlane was jailed in 2022, expressed her admiration for the women.

She said: “These women have shown remarkable bravery in coming forward to get justice, not just for themselves but for one another.

“They have faced a hostile criminal justice system and deserve our utmost admiration that they persevered through it to get another rapist off the streets.”

The former politics student added: “While a significant custodial sentence has been imposed, considering the number of charges and the number of victims, it seems to fall short.”

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Clark highlighted Doig’s lack of remorse.

He said: “In view of the type of offences for which you have been convicted and the repeated pattern of them, with some of them aggravated by abusive behaviour, and your lack of remorse or empathy for your victims, I conclude that you present the level of risk to the safety of women that makes an extended sentence necessary for the protection of the public.”

He added: “I hope that the closure of this case will assist these young women.”

In a statement issued by Police Scotland following Monday’s sentencing hearing, Detective Inspector Gordon Patullo said Doig “will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour”.

He added: “I hope today’s verdict will allow the victims some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.

“This should also send a clear message to others that any type of sexual or violent abuse will not be tolerated. We treat all reports of sexual crime seriously, with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity, and we will thoroughly investigate in order to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice.”

