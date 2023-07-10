Victim-blaming Angus rapist jailed for attacks on five women

A university graduate who raped four women at locations across Tayside has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

Logan Doig, 23, attacked his young victims between March 2015 and November 2020.

Three of the rape victims and a fifth woman were also subjected to other sexual attacks.

The offences took place at locations in Forfar, Kirriemuir and a property in Dundee.

One of the women was violently attacked at a central belt university, as well as raped in the student residential halls.

Long-term impact on victims

First offender Doig, of Kirriemuir, committed all the offences while he was aged between 15 and 21.

Two of his victims were teenagers at the time.

He was found guilty by a jury of 12 separate offences including five rape charges.

Rugby player Doig was given a 12-and-a-half-year extended sentence which included nine-and-a-half behind bars.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Judge Lord Clark stated that he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

He added: “It is clear from your background report that you do not accept that you committed any sexual offence.

“You blamed the women and said they made false allegations – you only accept responsibility for the non-sexual offence which you say was a childish and immature thing to have done.

“These are serious crimes committed against a number of young women.

“Having regard to the victim impact statements, this kind of conduct can have a long-term impact on them.

“I hope the closure in this case can assist these young women.

“You lack of remorse or empathy for your victims – I say you present a level of risk to the safety of women which makes an extended sentence necessary for the safety of the public.”

Low level of maturity

Kris Gilmartin, defending, earlier told the sentencing that Doig was unable to gain employment after achieving his degree due to the pending case.

He added: “Mr Doig had a lower level of maturity than an older person at the time.

“He was less able to express good judgement and had a lack of consequential thinking – there were clear elements of risk taking.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.