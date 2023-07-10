Victim-blaming Angus rapist jailed for attacks on five women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Victim-blaming Angus rapist jailed for attacks on five women

Judge Lord Clark stated that he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

By Connor Gordon
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court

A university graduate who raped four women at locations across Tayside has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years.

Logan Doig, 23, attacked his young victims between March 2015 and November 2020.

Three of the rape victims and a fifth woman were also subjected to other sexual attacks.

The offences took place at locations in Forfar, Kirriemuir and a property in Dundee.

Logan Doig. Image: Submitted

One of the women was violently attacked at a central belt university, as well as raped in the student residential halls.

Long-term impact on victims

First offender Doig, of Kirriemuir, committed all the offences while he was aged between 15 and 21.

Two of his victims were teenagers at the time.

He was found guilty by a jury of 12 separate offences including five rape charges.

Rugby player Doig was given a 12-and-a-half-year extended sentence which included nine-and-a-half behind bars.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Doig was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Clark stated that he gave Doig a shorter sentence than one that would have been handed to an older offender due to sentencing guidelines on young people.

He added: “It is clear from your background report that you do not accept that you committed any sexual offence.

“You blamed the women and said they made false allegations – you only accept responsibility for the non-sexual offence which you say was a childish and immature thing to have done.

“These are serious crimes committed against a number of young women.

“Having regard to the victim impact statements, this kind of conduct can have a long-term impact on them.

“I hope the closure in this case can assist these young women.

“You lack of remorse or empathy for your victims – I say you present a level of risk to the safety of women which makes an extended sentence necessary for the safety of the public.”

Low level of maturity

Kris Gilmartin, defending, earlier told the sentencing that Doig was unable to gain employment after achieving his degree due to the pending case.

He added: “Mr Doig had a lower level of maturity than an older person at the time.

“He was less able to express good judgement and had a lack of consequential thinking – there were clear elements of risk taking.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase
Gareth Norman.
Rapist Dundee charity boss's dark political past revealed
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Fife College student banned from forming new relationships without permission for social media crimes
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Tory councillor sex attack trial hears stranger 'cupped' boy's privates on Glenrothes cycle path
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Disgraced Dundee charity leader convicted of historical child rape
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Former Fife Tory councillor ‘massaged' young girl as she watched X Factor on bed,…
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Army veteran tried to force his way into Perth house with replica handgun while…
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Assault victim lost patch of hair in 'savage' attack outside Dunfermline nightclub
Logan Doig was jailed at Glasgow High Court
Thursday round-up — Stun gun and 'arresting paedos'