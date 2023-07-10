Dundee to Belfast flights axed due to low passenger numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee to Belfast flights axed due to low passenger numbers

Loganair have confirmed the flights will stop at the end of September.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Loganair Dundee flights
Passengers boarding the first Belfast flight to leave from Dundee in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

Flights between Dundee and Belfast City airports are to be axed later this year.

Loganair say the flights are no longer sustainable due to low passenger numbers

A spokesperson told us: “We regret to confirm that our Belfast City to Dundee route will be discontinued on 27 September.

“The service has unfortunately proved to be unsustainable.

“Loganair remains fully committed to both Belfast City and Dundee airports and continues to serve them from other airports in our network.”

Disappointment for passengers

A spokesman for Highlands and Islands Airport Authority (HIAL), who operate Dundee Airport, said: “Loganair has advised HIAL of the decision to discontinue the Belfast City/Dundee route from 27 September.

“The Dundee Airport team will be happy to work with airline operators on Belfast/Dundee links in the future.”

The announcement will come as a disappointment to passengers.

When the flights began in September 2020, they were described as a “real boost” to Dundee’s economy in the fight back from Covid.

Airport bosses said the new Loganair service was a sign of confidence the city was going emerge from the pandemic in a strong position.

The flights originally operated between the two cities on a Friday and Sunday but earlier this year the schedule changed to Wednesday and Sunday.

Loganair will continue to fly to Belfast from Scotland, with the nearest airport for Dundonians being Aberdeen.

A Belfast flight at Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media

One regular Dundee to Belfast City passenger said: “I’m really sorry to hear this.

“The flight was really useful on many occasions. It used to be really busy when it left Dundee on a Friday afternoon.

“However, the Wednesday flights always appeared much quieter.”

We have asked Dundee City Council and Dundee and Angus Chamber Of Commerce for comment.

