Dundee to Belfast flights axed due to low passenger numbers

Flights between Dundee and Belfast City airports are to be axed later this year.

Loganair say the flights are no longer sustainable due to low passenger numbers

A spokesperson told us: “We regret to confirm that our Belfast City to Dundee route will be discontinued on 27 September.

“The service has unfortunately proved to be unsustainable.

“Loganair remains fully committed to both Belfast City and Dundee airports and continues to serve them from other airports in our network.”

Disappointment for passengers

A spokesman for Highlands and Islands Airport Authority (HIAL), who operate Dundee Airport, said: “Loganair has advised HIAL of the decision to discontinue the Belfast City/Dundee route from 27 September.

“The Dundee Airport team will be happy to work with airline operators on Belfast/Dundee links in the future.”

The announcement will come as a disappointment to passengers.

When the flights began in September 2020, they were described as a “real boost” to Dundee’s economy in the fight back from Covid.

Airport bosses said the new Loganair service was a sign of confidence the city was going emerge from the pandemic in a strong position.

The flights originally operated between the two cities on a Friday and Sunday but earlier this year the schedule changed to Wednesday and Sunday.

Loganair will continue to fly to Belfast from Scotland, with the nearest airport for Dundonians being Aberdeen.

One regular Dundee to Belfast City passenger said: “I’m really sorry to hear this.

“The flight was really useful on many occasions. It used to be really busy when it left Dundee on a Friday afternoon.

“However, the Wednesday flights always appeared much quieter.”

We have asked Dundee City Council and Dundee and Angus Chamber Of Commerce for comment.