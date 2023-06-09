Future of Dundee to Heathrow flights in doubt with contract up for grabs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Future of Dundee to Heathrow flights in doubt with contract up for grabs

The new route between Dundee and London Heathrow only launched last month.

By Gavin Harper
Dundee Airport
Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The future of flights linking Dundee and Heathrow Airport in London is unclear.

Loganair moved its services to and from Dundee to Heathrow from London City Airport last month.

However, Dundee City Council is now tendering for the contract for flights between the cities.

The link is supported by a Public Service Obligation. It protects routes which boost tourism, connect the UK and encourage economic growth.

The notice says: “Dundee City Council is seeking to procure the services of an airline operator to provide a scheduled air service between Dundee Airport (DND) and a London airport.”

It adds that could be any of six London airports – Gatwick, Heathrow, London CIty, Luton, Southend and Stansted.

The notice continues: “A London airport has been defined by the Department for Transport as any airport that can access transport zone 1 of London within 60 minutes by rail.”

Future of Heathrow flights in doubt

When the new Heathrow route was announced, it was met with a mixed response from business leaders.

However, it has opened up the options for people flying to Heathrow.

Customers can book connections to and from Dundee via London Heathrow to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

A plane landing at Dundee Airport
A plane landing at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The Dundee Airport to London Air Services public service obligation seeks to procure the services of an airline operator to provide a scheduled air service between Dundee Airport and a London airport, which could include, but is not limited to Heathrow.

“The current PSO contract was awarded in October 2019 for a maximum of four years”.

Loganair, which currently operates the route, said it would not comment on a live tender process.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), which runs Dundee Airport, also declined to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Shares in Amigo doubled in value on Friday morning following the news (John Walton/PA)
Amigo handed small lifeline but continues with liquidation
Odey Asset Management has revealed it is in “active discussions” with its broker partners (Aaron Chown/PA)
Odey hedge fund in talks with brokers amid misconduct allegations
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a new central bank chief (Ali Unal/AP)
Erdogan appoints former US executive to head Turkey’s central bank
The windfall tax has so far raised £2.8 billion. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Government to scrap windfall tax if oil and gas prices fall further
Insights chief executive, Fiona Logan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Prestigious awards for Tayside and Fife business leaders
Which? has criticised Tesco over pricing information displayed on product promotions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Unclear Tesco pricing could be ‘unlawful’, warns Which
A new guide aims to help parents with disabled children access vital savings (PA)
New guide aims to help families access savings of disabled young people
A record £2.4 billion was paid out in motor claims in the first quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £2.4bn in motor claims paid in first quarter of 2023, say insurers
The negative retail figures mark the end of 26 months of positive results dating back to March 2021 (PA)
High street records negative sales for first time in more than two years
In 2021/22, 16,000 of the jobs forecast to be created were in London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Economic bias towards London and South East remains baked into system, say MPs

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]