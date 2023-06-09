Future of Dundee to Heathrow flights in doubt with contract up for grabs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of flights linking Dundee and Heathrow Airport in London is unclear.

Loganair moved its services to and from Dundee to Heathrow from London City Airport last month.

However, Dundee City Council is now tendering for the contract for flights between the cities.

The link is supported by a Public Service Obligation. It protects routes which boost tourism, connect the UK and encourage economic growth.

The notice says: “Dundee City Council is seeking to procure the services of an airline operator to provide a scheduled air service between Dundee Airport (DND) and a London airport.”

It adds that could be any of six London airports – Gatwick, Heathrow, London CIty, Luton, Southend and Stansted.

The notice continues: “A London airport has been defined by the Department for Transport as any airport that can access transport zone 1 of London within 60 minutes by rail.”

Future of Heathrow flights in doubt

When the new Heathrow route was announced, it was met with a mixed response from business leaders.

However, it has opened up the options for people flying to Heathrow.

Customers can book connections to and from Dundee via London Heathrow to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The Dundee Airport to London Air Services public service obligation seeks to procure the services of an airline operator to provide a scheduled air service between Dundee Airport and a London airport, which could include, but is not limited to Heathrow.

“The current PSO contract was awarded in October 2019 for a maximum of four years”.

Loganair, which currently operates the route, said it would not comment on a live tender process.

Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL), which runs Dundee Airport, also declined to comment.