Prestigious awards for Tayside and Fife business leaders

Four Tayside and Fife business leaders have been recognised at a top awards ceremony.

There were two prizes at for Dundee learning and development business Insights at the Institute of Directors Scotland 2023 Director of the Year awards.

Insights chief executive, Fiona Logan, won director of the year in the international category.

And Jackie Kipps, the firm’s finance and corporate services director, was named large business director of the year.

Ms Logan impressed judges with her work overseeing an organisation operating in 90 countries, including centralising its European arm, boosting efficiency, opening new operations in the Asia-Pacific region, and establishing a distributor in China.

Meanwhile, Ms Kipps was praised for her role in driving forward the firm’s strategic plan.

That has, the judges said, helped to deliver an “outstanding business with great relevance in current turbulent times”.

Success for Perth print firm

Elsewhere at the awards, Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive at Scottish SPCA, was named director of the year for Tayside and Fife.

The boss of Perth printing firm Prepess Projects, Lucy Harrier, was crowned director of the year in the small and medium-sized enterprises category.

Following a collapse in the company’s EU client base due to Brexit, Ms Harrier instigated a pivot in operations.

Judges commented on her “strategic leadership”, which included striking up long-term partnerships that led to business growth.

Brothers Richard and Ed Nimmons, directors at Perthshire-based Carbon Capture Scotland, were highly commended in the sustainability category.

‘Very best from Scotland’s boardrooms’

Catherine McWilliam, nations director at Institute of Directors Scotland, said: “It has been a real privilege to celebrate the leaders who are examples of the very best from Scotland’s boardrooms.

“Over the last few years, the Scottish business landscape has been tumultuous to say the least.

“While we hope to see some stability ahead, there will always be challenges to face.

“I hope this year’s winners offer inspiration and a source of pride for the business community across Scotland.”