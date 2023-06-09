Prestigious awards for Tayside and Fife business leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Prestigious awards for Tayside and Fife business leaders

Business leaders from across Scotland were praised for guiding firms through a "tumultuous" period.

By Gavin Harper
Insights chief executive, Fiona Logan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Insights chief executive, Fiona Logan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Four Tayside and Fife business leaders have been recognised at a top awards ceremony.

There were two prizes at for Dundee learning and development business Insights at the Institute of Directors Scotland 2023 Director of the Year awards.

Insights chief executive, Fiona Logan, won director of the year in the international category.

And Jackie Kipps, the firm’s finance and corporate services director, was named large business director of the year.

Ms Logan impressed judges with her work overseeing an organisation operating in 90 countries, including centralising its European arm, boosting efficiency, opening new operations in the Asia-Pacific region, and establishing a distributor in China.

Innovation House is home to Insights at Dundee Technology Park.
Innovation House is home to Insights at Dundee Technology Park.

Meanwhile, Ms Kipps was praised for her role in driving forward the firm’s strategic plan.

That has, the judges said, helped to deliver an “outstanding business with great relevance in current turbulent times”.

Success for Perth print firm

Elsewhere at the awards, Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive at Scottish SPCA, was named director of the year for Tayside and Fife.

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive at Scottish SPCA
Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive at Scottish SPCA. Image: Peter Devlin

The boss of Perth printing firm Prepess Projects, Lucy Harrier, was crowned director of the year in the small and medium-sized enterprises category.

Following a collapse in the company’s EU client base due to Brexit, Ms Harrier instigated a pivot in operations.

Judges commented on her “strategic leadership”, which included striking up long-term partnerships that led to business growth.

Brothers Richard and Ed Nimmons, directors at Perthshire-based Carbon Capture Scotland, were highly commended in the sustainability category.

‘Very best from Scotland’s boardrooms’

Catherine McWilliam, nations director at Institute of Directors Scotland, said: “It has been a real privilege to celebrate the leaders who are examples of the very best from Scotland’s boardrooms.

“Over the last few years, the Scottish business landscape has been tumultuous to say the least.

“While we hope to see some stability ahead, there will always be challenges to face.

“I hope this year’s winners offer inspiration and a source of pride for the business community across Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Odey Asset Management has revealed it is in “active discussions” with its broker partners (Aaron Chown/PA)
Odey hedge fund in talks with brokers amid misconduct allegations
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has appointed a new central bank chief (Ali Unal/AP)
Erdogan appoints former US executive to head Turkey’s central bank
The windfall tax has so far raised £2.8 billion. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Government to scrap windfall tax if oil and gas prices fall further
Dundee Airport
Future of Dundee to Heathrow flights in doubt with contract up for grabs
Which? has criticised Tesco over pricing information displayed on product promotions (Joe Giddens/PA)
Unclear Tesco pricing could be ‘unlawful’, warns Which
A new guide aims to help parents with disabled children access vital savings (PA)
New guide aims to help families access savings of disabled young people
A record £2.4 billion was paid out in motor claims in the first quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
Record £2.4bn in motor claims paid in first quarter of 2023, say insurers
The negative retail figures mark the end of 26 months of positive results dating back to March 2021 (PA)
High street records negative sales for first time in more than two years
In 2021/22, 16,000 of the jobs forecast to be created were in London (Steve Parsons/PA)
Economic bias towards London and South East remains baked into system, say MPs
The cHeRries Awards winners have been revealed. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
cHeRries Awards 2023: All the winners revealed

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]