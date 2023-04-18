‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new Dundee to Heathrow flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new Dundee to Heathrow flights

Two prominent Dundee businessmen have criticised the decision to move flights away from London City Airport.

By Gavin Harper
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.

The decision to move the London destination of flights from Dundee to Heathrow has been met with a mixed reaction.

We reported on Monday that Loganair flights from Dundee would switch from London City Airport to Heathrow.

The airline has recently gained additional access to slots at Heathrow and will move its Dundee service from London City Airport.

It is also making changes to its flights from Orkney and Shetland, and from the City of Derry.

However, the decision to move away from London City Airport for its Dundee flights was not universally welcomed.

Why Dundee businessman ‘never’ flies from Heathrow

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar said he wouldn’t use Loganair for future trips to Dundee.

Mr Soutar said London City is close to his home.

“I never fly from Heathrow if I have a choice. It is the furthest London airport from me and can take the best part of two hours to get to.

“Sadly I won’t be using Loganair again when I come to Dundee.”

The Apprentice star Mike Soutar.

However he did stress that others will have welcomed Loganair’s decision.

“For all the people like me for whom Heathrow is a bad location there will be others for whom it will make travelling to Dundee directly more easy,” he said.

Heathrow move ‘disappointing’

Meanwhile, Dundee property developer Eddie Wighton, who runs InverTay Homes, was among those disappointed by the news.

He said: “It is disappointing. I’m quite a frequent user of the flight and that is based on convenience.

“When you live in a very busy world as I do, convenience is everything.

Eddie Wighton, who runs InverTay Homes, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Eddie Wighton, who runs InverTay Homes, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The current route to London City means it’s very easy to get into the centre of London, whereas that won’t be the case with Heathrow.”

Eddie Wighton, who runs InverTay Homes, Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Wighton said business connections have used the London City route in the past because it avoided Heathrow.

However, the Dundee-based entrepreneur said he understood the logic behind the decision from Loganair, which will connect Dundee to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

He added: “I’m probably being a bit selfish because I can understand why a Heathrow link would be potentially a good thing for the airline.”

“It would’ve been nice if they’d run the two routes.”

He said the move to Heathrow could be detrimental to Dundee.The businessman said he would reserve judgement until he had tried the new route.

“I would try it before I make any decision. Typically I would avoid going to Heathrow and if I was travelling abroad, we’ve got excellent links all over the world from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports anyway.”

Readers react to new Heathrow flights

Courier and Evening Telegraph readers shared their views on social media.

There was a mixed response to the news, with some readers delighted at the prospect of direct flights to and from Heathrow.

One said: “25 years working in aviation and hoping and nudging for this to happen!  Very exciting and no more 1.5 hours to Edinburgh to start the journey. Be seeing you more often Bonnie Dundee”.

Others reserved judgement on the new route and were more interested in the price of a ticket.

A Loganair flight landing at Dundee airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, some people were not keen on the change.

One woman said she was “gutted” at the change.

She added: “I moved to Dundee four years ago and loved that I can get back to London City quickly to see friends in the city of London and family in Hertfordshire.

“Going to Heathrow adds so much time to my journey & 26 stops on the underground”.

Another comment read: “I’ll be finding a different way to get there if they stop the London City flights”.

