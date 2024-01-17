Retail units on Lochee High Street going to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retail units on Lochee High Street going to auction

Existing tenants including a pub and a Chinese takeaway.

By Chloe Burrell
Lochee High Street, Dundee.
The retail units on Lochee High Street are going to auction. Image: Prime Property Auctions

A group of retail units on a Dundee street is going to auction.

Five units on High Street in Lochee will go under the hammer on Thursday.

Four of the sites already have long-term tenants including a pub, a dress shop, a tattoo parlour and a Chinese takeaway.

The fifth unit is empty.

The lot also includes a large car park at the rear of the buildings.

Combined, the units bring in a rent of nearly £34,000 per year.

However, they have the potential to make up to £50,000.

‘Good footfall’ and long-term tenants at Lochee High Street auction units

The listing for the Lochee High Street units with Prime Property Auctions says: “(The) properties benefit from good footfall and are operated by long-term tenants.

“This property is offered at a fantastic price to ensure an auction sale.”

The lot has a price of £250,000.

Elsewhere in Dundee, plans have been lodged for a whisky shop to open in the city centre.

But a Broughty Ferry menswear shop is closing after more than a century.

Conversation