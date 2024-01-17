Property Retail units on Lochee High Street going to auction Existing tenants including a pub and a Chinese takeaway. By Chloe Burrell January 17 2024, 12.25pm Share Retail units on Lochee High Street going to auction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4868318/retail-units-lochee-high-street-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The retail units on Lochee High Street are going to auction. Image: Prime Property Auctions A group of retail units on a Dundee street is going to auction. Five units on High Street in Lochee will go under the hammer on Thursday. Four of the sites already have long-term tenants including a pub, a dress shop, a tattoo parlour and a Chinese takeaway. The fifth unit is empty. The lot also includes a large car park at the rear of the buildings. Combined, the units bring in a rent of nearly £34,000 per year. However, they have the potential to make up to £50,000. ‘Good footfall’ and long-term tenants at Lochee High Street auction units The listing for the Lochee High Street units with Prime Property Auctions says: “(The) properties benefit from good footfall and are operated by long-term tenants. “This property is offered at a fantastic price to ensure an auction sale.” The lot has a price of £250,000. Elsewhere in Dundee, plans have been lodged for a whisky shop to open in the city centre. But a Broughty Ferry menswear shop is closing after more than a century.
