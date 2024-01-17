Retail units on Lochee High Street going to auction

A group of retail units on a Dundee street is going to auction.

Five units on High Street in Lochee will go under the hammer on Thursday.

Four of the sites already have long-term tenants including a pub, a dress shop, a tattoo parlour and a Chinese takeaway.

The fifth unit is empty.

The lot also includes a large car park at the rear of the buildings.

Combined, the units bring in a rent of nearly £34,000 per year.

However, they have the potential to make up to £50,000.

The listing for the Lochee High Street units with Prime Property Auctions says: “(The) properties benefit from good footfall and are operated by long-term tenants.

“This property is offered at a fantastic price to ensure an auction sale.”

The lot has a price of £250,000.

