Fife man bowled over with UK recognition for top notch public toilets

Fife man Robbie Blyth was bowled over to receive UK recognition for ensuring the region’s toilets are more than bog standard.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust head of operations received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

Known as the Washroom Oscars, the awards celebrate the highest standards in “away from home” toilets across the country.

Robbie and his team look after 15 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council.

All are located along the 117-mile Fife Coastal Path or inland countryside, including Lomond Hills Regional Park.

And their cleanliness is a relief for thousands of walkers every year.

Entire Fife team flushed with success at loo awards

Robbie said he was “truly honoured” to be recognised, putting his success down to teamwork.

And he wasn’t the only Fifer flushed with success at the Birmingham event.

For the entire facilities team cleaned up, lifting the UK trophy for in-house cleaning team.

The team attended the event for the 12th year running, picking up several Scotland awards, including best eco-friendly toilet for Craigmead and best beach toilet for Elie Ruby Bay.

All entries are judged on more than 100 criteria following an unannounced visit by a Loo of the Year inspector.

The judging criteria includes décor, fixtures and fittings, security, air quality, signage and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

Award for public toilets is ‘so well deserved’

Fife Council’s communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine congratulated Robbie on his award.

She said: “This is so well deserved.

“Robbie does a fantastic job looking after Fife’s beautiful coast and countryside and some of our most important assets.

“I’m delighted he has been recognised for all his hard work.”