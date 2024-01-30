Fife man bowled over with UK recognition for top notch public toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man bowled over with UK recognition for top notch public toilets

Robbie Blyth is in charge of the team that makes Fife's toilets more than bog standard.

By Claire Warrender
Robbie Blyth, left, with Fife Coast and Countryside Trust chairman Stephen Blyth.
Fife man Robbie Blyth was bowled over to receive UK recognition for ensuring the region’s toilets are more than bog standard.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust head of operations received a lifetime achievement award at this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

Known as the Washroom Oscars, the awards celebrate the highest standards in “away from home” toilets across the country.

Robbie and his team look after 15 public toilets on behalf of Fife Council.

All are located along the 117-mile Fife Coastal Path or inland countryside, including Lomond Hills Regional Park.

And their cleanliness is a relief for thousands of walkers every year.

Entire Fife team flushed with success at loo awards

Robbie said he was “truly honoured” to be recognised, putting his success down to teamwork.

And he wasn’t the only Fifer flushed with success at the Birmingham event.

For the entire facilities team cleaned up, lifting the UK trophy for in-house cleaning team.

The Fife Coast and Countryside Trust team were recognised for excellent toilets.
The team attended the event for the 12th year running, picking up several Scotland awards, including best eco-friendly toilet for Craigmead and best beach toilet for Elie Ruby Bay.

All entries are judged on more than 100 criteria following an unannounced visit by a Loo of the Year inspector.

The judging criteria includes décor, fixtures and fittings, security, air quality, signage and overall standards of cleanliness and management.

Award for public toilets is ‘so well deserved’

Fife Council’s communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine congratulated Robbie on his award.

She said: “This is so well deserved.

“Robbie does a fantastic job looking after Fife’s beautiful coast and countryside and some of our most important assets.

“I’m delighted he has been recognised for all his hard work.”

Conversation