Fife public toilets clean up at UK Loo of the Year Awards – here’s where to find the winners

Fife public toilets are among the best in the UK – and that’s official!

Staff at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust cleaned up at this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

And they say they are bowled over by their success.

The trust is responsible for looking after 15 public toilets across the region.

And it lifted the UK trophy for the best overall facilities at what’s known as the Washroom Oscars.

Three of the toilets scooped individual awards.

Meanwhile, the trust’s in-house cleaning team was named washroom cleaner of the year.

But while toilet puns are all very entertaining (to some), the awards do have a serious purpose.

They mean anyone caught short away from home can be confident of a clean, good quality place to spend a penny.

And that will come as a relief to many walkers on the Fife coastal path and Lomond Hills.

Where to find Fife’s award-winning public toilets

Loo of the Year inspectors judge entries on more than 100 criteria during unannounced visits.

As well as cleanliness, they look at decor, security, air quality, fixtures and fittings and signage.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust public toilets can be found at (click for opening times and facilities):

The loos at Craigmead were also voted best eco-friendly toilets, while Elie Harbour won best car park toilet.

And the toilets at the Harbourmaster’s House in Dysart came top in the beaches category.

Proud ‘but we won’t sit back and relax’

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust staff were awarded a huge trophy at a ceremony in Birmingham.

And they are rightly proud of their efforts, particularly in a year that saw more people than ever visit Fife’s beaches.

Head of operations Robbie Blyth said: “Our success in these prestigious awards reflects the hard work, commitment and dedication of our small team.

“Their job was especially challenging last year thanks to the great summer weather and popularity of staycations.

“This is our 11th Loo of the Year Awards but we won’t sit back and relax.

“We’re always working to improve Fife public toilet provision.”