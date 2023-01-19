Fife public toilets clean up at UK Loo of the Year Awards – here’s where to find the winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife public toilets clean up at UK Loo of the Year Awards – here’s where to find the winners

By Claire Warrender
January 19 2023, 5.56am Updated: January 19 2023, 1.00pm
Fife public toilets came out top at the awards
Fife Coast and Countryside Trust employee Jim Bell shows off the trophy at award-winning toilets in Dysart. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Fife public toilets are among the best in the UK – and that’s official!

Staff at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust cleaned up at this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

And they say they are bowled over by their success.

Jim shows off the pristine toilets at the Harbourmaster’s House in Dysart. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The trust is responsible for looking after 15 public toilets across the region.

And it lifted the UK trophy for the best overall facilities at what’s known as the Washroom Oscars.

Three of the toilets scooped individual awards.

The accessible toilet at Harbourmaster’s House. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, the trust’s in-house cleaning team was named washroom cleaner of the year.

But while toilet puns are all very entertaining (to some), the awards do have a serious purpose.

They mean anyone caught short away from home can be confident of a clean, good quality place to spend a penny.

And that will come as a relief to many walkers on the Fife coastal path and Lomond Hills.

Where to find Fife’s award-winning public toilets

Loo of the Year inspectors judge entries on more than 100 criteria during unannounced visits.

As well as cleanliness, they look at decor, security, air quality, fixtures and fittings and signage.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust public toilets can be found at (click for opening times and facilities):

The ladies toilets at the Harbourmaster's House are among the best Fife public toilets.
The ladies toilets at the Harbourmaster’s House. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The gents are among the best Fife public toilets
The gents toilets are also spotless. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The loos at Craigmead were also voted best eco-friendly toilets, while Elie Harbour won best car park toilet.

And the toilets at the Harbourmaster’s House in Dysart came top in the beaches category.

Proud ‘but we won’t sit back and relax’

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust staff were awarded a huge trophy at a ceremony in Birmingham.

And they are rightly proud of their efforts, particularly in a year that saw more people than ever visit Fife’s beaches.

Head of operations Robbie Blyth said: “Our success in these prestigious awards reflects the hard work, commitment and dedication of our small team.

“Their job was especially challenging last year thanks to the great summer weather and popularity of staycations.

“This is our 11th Loo of the Year Awards but we won’t sit back and relax.

“We’re always working to improve Fife public toilet provision.”

