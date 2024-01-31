St Johnstone boss Craig Levein closes in on capture of English non-league striker

St Johnstone are closing in on a deadline day deal for an English non-league striker.

Adama Sidibeh has 15 goals so far this season for Warrington Rylands of the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of the English pyramid.

His performances saw him linked earlier in January with EFL sides Blackpool, Salford City and Port Vale.

🚨⚽️✍️SIDIBEH SIGNS ON✍️⚽️🚨 We are DELIGHTED to announce the signing of electric forward @AdoSidibeh from @CheadleNomads. Adama scored the only goal of the game yeaterday as we beat West Didsbury and Chorlton.#WelcomeAdama#WeAreRylands pic.twitter.com/Q39xUcVLCX — Warrington Rylands FC (@RylandsFC) July 9, 2023

However, Courier Sport understands the hit man – described as “electric” by his current club – is close to agreeing a switch to Perth.

All going smoothly, Saints boss Craig Levein, who has talked of his desire to add pace and power up top, should get his man ahead of Thursday’s 11:30pm Scottish transfer deadline.

Sidibeh (25) joined Rylands in the summer after shining for another non-league outfit, Cheadle Heath Nomads, where he was managed by former St Johnstone striker Rory Fallon.