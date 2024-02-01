Owner of Perth chippy says ‘traumatic’ fire could have destroyed his business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owner of Perth chippy says ‘traumatic’ fire could have destroyed his business

Blue Lagoon owner Alessandro Varese says the shop is open as usual after Monday's blaze.

By Stephen Eighteen
Alessandro Varese and the fire at Perth's Blue Lagoon chip shop on Monday, January 29 2024.
Alessandro Varese has praised the fire service for extinguishing the fire at Perth's Blue Lagoon chip shop. Image: Alessandro Varese/Stuart Cowper

The owner of a Perth chip shop has thanked firefighters for stopping his business from going up in flames.

Several crews were called to High Street chippy Blue Lagoon on Monday morning after locals heard a “big bang” before smoke was seen pouring from the takeaway.

The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes and the chip shop was able to open as normal the following day.

But Alessandro Varese, a director of the family business, says the outcome could have been very different.

“It could have been really, really bad,” he told The Courier.

“The business could potentially have been lost but the quickness of the fire service saved us from a bigger issue.”

No customers when fire struck at Blue Lagoon

The shop was open but there were no customers when the fire was spotted at 9.45am.

Three staff members were present at the time.

Firefighters in the aftermath of the fire at the Blue Lagoon. Image: Kieran Webster

“It was an electrical issue but we are not entirely sure if it was an appliance or faulty socket that caused it,” Alessandro said.

“It was traumatic at the time.

“Staff tried to deal with it with a fire extinguisher but unfortunately they couldn’t put it out.

“They phoned the fire brigade and we are very, very thankful to them because they came out in less than 10 minutes.

“They did a great job at putting the fire out.

“Thankfully it didn’t cause too much damage – just to the back wall area.”

Staff praised for helping to get Perth chip shop reopened

Staff returned to the shop two hours later, where they worked with contractors until midnight to get it ready for trading the following day.

“The staff are a resilient bunch who tried to attack the fire themselves which we are grateful for.

“Big thanks to them for helping out, the contractors for pulling out all the stops and the fire brigade for attacking the fire so quickly.”

Director Alessandro Varese and brothers Simone, Angelo and Gianluca at the Blue Lagoon chip shop on Perth High Street.
Director Alessandro Varese and brothers Simone, Angelo and Gianluca at the chip shop. Image: Alessandro Varese

Alessandro wants to send out a clear message that the chip shop is open as usual.

“I think there might be some confusion,” he said.

“After the incident maybe people think we are closed but we want to get the message out that it is business as normal.

“People are very welcome to come back.”

