St Johnstone loan recruit Jay Turner-Cooke returns to Newcastle United as Craig Levein explains decision

Newcastle United midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke’s loan with St Johnstone has been cut short.

The 20-year-old returned to Tyneside earlier in the week and the paperwork to end his stay in Perth was completed on deadline day.

Perth boss Craig Levein needed to free up funds to make five January recruits, the last of which was striker, Adama Sidibeh, with Turner-Cooke joining Callum Booth, Dara Costelloe and Luke Jephcott in leaving the club.

He made just two starts – both under previous manager Steven MacLean – and four more appearances off the bench.

“I’ve got Connor (Smith), I’ve got Matty (Smith), I’ve got Max (Kucheriavyi), Graham (Carey), Dan (Phillips) and Sven (Sprangler),” said Levein.

“I’m actually quite happy with my midfield – I can do a lot of different things with it.

“I’ve needed to get players out to bring ones in.”