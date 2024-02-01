Craig Levein: St Johnstone will stick with wing-back formation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone will stick with wing-back formation

A back four has been seen in recent games.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon is suited to a back-three and Craig Levein is likely to stick with that formation.
Liam Gordon is suited to a back-three and Craig Levein is likely to stick with that formation.

Craig Levein has twice switched to a back four since St Johnstone returned to action after the winter break.

But the Perth boss hasn’t been persuaded to make it his go-to defensive formation.

The change was made at Airdrie after Saints started poorly in their Scottish Cup contest and then again when captain Liam Gordon had to go off injured against Motherwell last weekend.

Neither team performance has convinced Levein to persist with a four in the long-term.

And if it’s going to be seen again it’s likely to be as a consequence of an in-game tactical tweak rather than from the first whistle.

“We’ll pretty much stick with the wing-back system,” said Levein, who hasn’t prioritised an out-and-out winger in the January transfer window.

“Three at the back suits us.

Andy Considine has been a key player for St Johnstone again this season.
Andy Considine has been a key player for St Johnstone again this season.

“We’ve got Gowser (Ryan McGowan) and Andy (Considine) who are really good players.

“But I think we got away with it the other day (the Motherwell match) by going to a four.

“It just involves more running for the centre-backs and we kind of got away with it.

“I think Liam (likely to miss Saints’ next match Ross County) likes that comfort as well of having a couple of players alongside him.”

Conversation