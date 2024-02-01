Jim Goodwin offers take on ex-friend AND foe Scott Brown as Dundee United boss prepares for dugout clash with Ayr United rival

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has offered his assessment on former friend AND foe Scott Brown ahead of Saturday’s clash between the pair’s teams.

Goodwin managed the former Celtic captain – who recently took charge of Ayr United after kicking off his managerial career with Fleetwood Town – during their time at Aberdeen.

He also faced him numerous times as a player.

The United boss wished his weekend opposite number well, but said his focus when the Tangerines face the Honest Men at Somerset Park will be firmly on his side’s approach to the game.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and not get too concerned about who the manager in the other dugout is,” he said.

“We just have to make sure we’re at it and get the result that we need.

“We’ve played against each other numerous times. He was a leader on the park.

“Okay, he didn’t have a good time of it down at Fleetwood, but he has certainly worked with some good managers over the time.

“I’m pretty sure he’s picked up lots of valuable information from all the different coaches that he’s worked with.

“He’s very much at the beginning of his managerial career.

“I wish him well in the future but on Saturday it’s all about Dundee United for us. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and make sure we continue the good run we’re on.”

United are still without Declan Gallagher, who is recovering from surgery on a persistent groin strain, but Jim Goodwin otherwise has a strong group to choose from going into the weekend’s clash.