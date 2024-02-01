Jim Goodwin offers take on ex-friend AND foe Scott Brown as Dundee United boss prepares for dugout clash with Ayr United rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin offers take on ex-friend AND foe Scott Brown as Dundee United boss prepares for dugout clash with Ayr United rival

The Tangerines take on Ayr United at Somerset Park this weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is preparing his side to face Scott Brown's Ayr. Images: SNS.
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has offered his assessment on former friend AND foe Scott Brown ahead of Saturday’s clash between the pair’s teams.

Goodwin managed the former Celtic captain – who recently took charge of Ayr United after kicking off his managerial career with Fleetwood Town – during their time at Aberdeen.

He also faced him numerous times as a player.

The United boss wished his weekend opposite number well, but said his focus when the Tangerines face the Honest Men at Somerset Park will be firmly on his side’s approach to the game.

“We just have to focus on ourselves and not get too concerned about who the manager in the other dugout is,” he said.

“We just have to make sure we’re at it and get the result that we need.

Scott Brown was manager of Fleetwood Town before he took the job at Ayr United. Image: SNS.

“We’ve played against each other numerous times. He was a leader on the park.

“Okay, he didn’t have a good time of it down at Fleetwood, but he has certainly worked with some good managers over the time.

“I’m pretty sure he’s picked up lots of valuable information from all the different coaches that he’s worked with.

“He’s very much at the beginning of his managerial career.

“I wish him well in the future but on Saturday it’s all about Dundee United for us. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves and make sure we continue the good run we’re on.”

United are still without Declan Gallagher, who is recovering from surgery on a persistent groin strain, but Jim Goodwin otherwise has a strong group to choose from going into the weekend’s clash.

Conversation