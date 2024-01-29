LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .

Dundee United are top of the Championship.

There’s no reason for alarm bells right now.

But Saturday’s performance against Dunfermline can’t help but bring concerns.

Lethargic and slow on the ball, Arabs are right to worry.

And I’m sure Jim Goodwin has concerns too.

They’ve been lucky Raith Rovers have been losing games.

But that’s even more frustrating – the chance has been there to open up a gap at the top and the Tangerines have failed to take advantage.

Looking at the squad, they do have the tools to do just that.

I was a bit surprised to see Kai Fotheringham taken off so early against the Pars.

With half-an-hour to go and needing a goal, I’d have been keeping him on.

Kai has shown throughout this season that regardless of how he’s playing, he’s got that knack of grabbing a goal or creating a chance.

And I’d have been sticking Chris Mochrie on too. I’m biased with him because I coached him but Mochrie has the ability to create something out of nothing.

That’s something United needed on Saturday.

But they do have another chance this weekend away to Ayr.

Raith don’t have a game so this is a great opportunity to go clear before the two sides face each other.

Another big chance – this one needs to be taken.