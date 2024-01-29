LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .

Concern growing around Tannadice after poor home form continues with lacklustre draw with Dunfermline.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin
A frustrated Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are top of the Championship.

There’s no reason for alarm bells right now.

But Saturday’s performance against Dunfermline can’t help but bring concerns.

Lethargic and slow on the ball, Arabs are right to worry.

And I’m sure Jim Goodwin has concerns too.

They’ve been lucky Raith Rovers have been losing games.

Dundee United's Archie Meekison is denied against Dunfermline
Dundee United weren’t able to find a way past the Dunfermline defence. Image: SNS

But that’s even more frustrating – the chance has been there to open up a gap at the top and the Tangerines have failed to take advantage.

Tools

Looking at the squad, they do have the tools to do just that.

I was a bit surprised to see Kai Fotheringham taken off so early against the Pars.

With half-an-hour to go and needing a goal, I’d have been keeping him on.

Kai has shown throughout this season that regardless of how he’s playing, he’s got that knack of grabbing a goal or creating a chance.

Ewan Otoo in close attention to Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham
Kai Fotheringham came off after an hour for Dundee United. Image: SNS

And I’d have been sticking Chris Mochrie on too. I’m biased with him because I coached him but Mochrie has the ability to create something out of nothing.

That’s something United needed on Saturday.

But they do have another chance this weekend away to Ayr.

Raith don’t have a game so this is a great opportunity to go clear before the two sides face each other.

Another big chance – this one needs to be taken.

