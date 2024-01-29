Ian Murray gives Sam Stanton update and possible comeback date as Raith Rovers midfielder nears return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray gives Sam Stanton update and possible comeback date as Raith Rovers midfielder nears return

The fans' favourite has been sidelined since before Christmas with a knee injury.

By Iain Collin
Sam Stanton makes a heart symbol with his hands as he celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers in his last appearance before injury.
Sam Stanton is closing in on his comeback from a knee injury. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have received a welcome pick-me-up with the news Sam Stanton is nearing a comeback and could return to the squad for Friday’s clash with Airdrie.

The midfielder has proved a talismanic figure for the Stark’s Park side this season but has been sidelined by a knee injury since a few days before Christmas.

He limped out of the 4-4 draw with Ayr United on December 22 after just 36 minutes.

But he had still had time to net his sixth goal of the season and his fourth in seven games.

Sam Stanton swings his left foot at the ball to score for Raith Rovers as Ayr United goalkeeper Robbie Mutch lies on the ground.
Sam Stanton fires Raith Rovers level against Ayr before sustaining a knee injury in the game. Image: SNS.

Rovers have won just once in his absence and succumbed to a fourth straight defeat with the weekend’s 3-2 loss to Inverness Caley Thistle.

Stanton was on the pitch on Saturday being put through his paces before the visit of the Highlanders and he is expected to step up his recovery this week.

If all goes well then the former Dundee United and Hibernian player could even make it into the Raith squad for Friday’s SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Aidrie.

Boss Ian Murray said: “Sam’s doing well, he’s doing really, really well.

“His rehab is going pretty much to the letter at the moment, touch wood.

Comeback date

“He will possibly be back with us and getting a getting a touch of the ball with us this week.

“And then we’ll look to maybe involve him on the bench on Friday if he’s alright.

“If not, then I’m really, really confident he’ll be ready for the next game.

“It might just be a couple of days too soon on Friday, or stupid to risk him when we’ve got other players.

Kyle [Turner] has obviously come in, which happened after Sam’s injury.

Sam Stanton scored in three consecutive Fife derbies for Raith. Image: SNS.

“But, certainly, Sam is progressing really well.

“He’s a really quick healer and by the time he’s back it will probably be six weeks.

“That sounds like quite a long time but for the injury – or the potential injury – he had it’s really, really short.”

Meanwhile, Murray admits Raith will have to improve drastically from their last meeting with Airdrie if they are to arrest their worrying losing streak.

Their current run of four straight defeats kicked off with a 1-0 reverse away to Airdrie on January 6.

Bogey team

It was the first time in 17 games the Stark’s Park outfit had failed to score in a game.

And that was in the defeat against the same team with the identical scoreline.

Rovers have taken just one point from a possible nine against the Diamonds in the league this season.

And, with just one goal in those three games, they have clearly struggled to break down Rhys McCabe’s well-drilled outfit.

Defeats since, against Queen’s Park, Livingston and Inverness, have indicated the current travails are more deep-rooted than having a ‘bogey team’.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray stands with his hands in his pockets on the touchline at Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has plenty food for thought after a fourth straight defeat. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

But, given they are next up, Murray has acknowledged he has work to do to find a specific solution versus his old club against the backdrop of a wider sticky spell.

He added: “We deserved to lose at Airdrie, because we didn’t play well and we didn’t create anything and we didn’t trouble them.

“It was just a poor game.

“It’s something we need to look at for Friday’s semi-final.”

