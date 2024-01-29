Retired police officer helps detain man during alleged theft in Dundee city centre

A retired police officer helped to detain a man in connection with an alleged theft in Dundee city centre.

The alarm was raised after an incident at Euclid Street at around 10.30am on Monday.

Police confirmed a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged theft on nearby Reform Street.

Local shoppers said an ex-officer helped to detain the male near McDonald’s before police arrived.

Ex-copper ‘just leaving McDonald’s’

One shopper said: “It was all kicking off.

“There was a foot race on Reform Street and someone was shouting for help.

“A guy was just leaving McDonald’s and managed to get hands on a male before police arrived.

“Folk were saying he was an ex-copper, the retired officer was coming out of McDonald’s and sprung into action.

“The bloke was bundled into the police vehicle.”

Police confirmed the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: “At around 11am on Monday, January 29, 2024, police were called to the Reform Street area of Dundee, following the report of a theft.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 30 January, 2024.”